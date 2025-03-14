How My Daughter Was Killed By Vigilante Man While Plaiting Her Hair –Mother

Share

Mother of the 19-year-old auxiliary nurse, Isioma Nwayalani who was allegedly killed by a vigilante man attached to the anti-cultism unit at Okpanam, in Oshimili North Local Government Area, near Asaba, Delta State has called on concerned authorities to help her get justice for her daughter.

The victim, it was learnt was plaiting her hair at her friend’s place, opposite the Anti- cultism unit base when the stray bullet from the vigilance man hit her in the stomach.

The Vigilante man who was identified as Philip Chukwu, who pulled the trigger was said to have travelled to Agbor area of the state on Friday with others to provide security at a burial ceremony and returned on Saturday, March 8, and to show that they are back they started shooting into the air.

It was in the process of the shooting that the stray bullet hit the victim in her stomach and got her two hands damaged.

Victim’s cousin

The deceased cousin, simply identified as Chika, and other members of the family after hearing of the incident quickly rushed to inform the Okpanam Divisional Police Headquarters that he received a distress call that his younger sister have been fatally shot by a vigilance man.

Chika who spoke with our correspondent on phone, said upon receiving the report, police patrol team were swiftly deployed to the scene, where they encountered a large crowd protesting the killing of the lady in a gruesome manner.

“When they got to the scene, the security operatives were able to disperse the crowd peacefully, and a spent cartridge was recovered at the scene of the incident, we picked the cartridge to justify the shooting by the Vigilance man who initially denied it.

My sister was immediately taken to a Specialist Hospital at Okpanam for medical attention. “It was at the hospital that she was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

Her body was later deposited for an autopsy. It is an unfortunate incident that she was shot why plaiting her hair. The case must not be swept under the carpet.

“I am appealing to the Delta State Commissioner of Police and Delta State government to help us get justice, because my sister must not die in vain. She was a promising lady.”

Another cousin of the deceased, Ifeoma Okoh, said she was with her at her friend’s place where she was plaiting her hair when the Vigilante men returned from Agbor and started shooting.

Okoh said immediately they noticed that the Vigilante men were shooting they ran into her friend’s shop that was when the stray bullet from one of them hit her in the stomach and her two hands.

“It was her scream calling for help that made us to understand that she had been shot, she was bleeding from her stomach and other parts of her body.” She said they just heard a sound of gunshot, only for them to see the deceased bleeding from the stomach and some parts of her body.

Her stomach, intestines and other organs were already outside and one of her hands was totally damage by the gunshot.

“I immediately raised the alarm to call on the residents about what happened to her, that was how crowd started gathering shouting that Isioma has been shot, at the same time calling for their relocation from Okpanam to another area.

“We also went to the police station to inform the Divisional Police Officer about the incident, but we were advised not to cause trouble, that was why the community was peaceful. “Isioma just came back from church that fateful day where she went to practice songs for Sunday service with others when she decided to plait her hair, while she was going to the salon, her mother told her not to stay long.

“She went to the salon, but the owner was not around, she then decided to go to her friend’s shop to help her plait her hair.

The Vigilante men who just returned from Agbor were trying to celebrate their return, when the suspect and his colleagues started shooting recklessly, it was in the process she was hit by the flying stray bullet in the stomach.

“Immediately, she was rushed to the specialist hospital in Asaba for medical attention, unfortunately, she died. One of her hands was damaged and her intestines were hit too.

If she had listened to her mother that fateful day, the stray bullet would not have touched her. I don’t want her to die in vain. “The Vigilante man who pulled the trigger initially denied that the gunshot that it was not from him, it was after the cartridge that came out from his rifle was picked and shown to him that was when he owned up that it was through him. I was told he has been arrested.”

Deceased’s mother

The grieving mother, Victoria Nwayalani, who spoke with our correspondent on phone, said Saturday was her daughter’s off day from work as a nurse and she decided to plait her hair in order to look good on Sunday the church.

“She just returned from Church on Saturday where she went to practice songs for Sunday church service and went to the salon, unfortunately, the stylist was not around and she decided to go to her friend’s place to loose her hair.

“It was the Vigilante men who went to burial at Agbor, when they came back they started shooting into the air, it was in the process one stray bullet from one of the Vigilante man that hit her in her stomach and damaged her hands seriously and suddenly caused protest in the town.

“That was how my friend and gist partner was killed. She was my first child. She promised to take good care of me, but that promise has been cut short by the Vigilante group’s bullet.

But she was rushed to the hospital she was dead on the arrival. “After the incident, the authority of the vigilante group has come to visit me or any of my family to sympathise with us.

I don’t know where they want me to start from after taking my joy away from me. I am left alone. I don’t want her to die in vain, I want justice for my daughter. It’s painful.”

Human rights

A social activist called Wong Box has condemned the killing of the lady in such a manner. He said: “It’s criminal. The actions of the anti-cult member resulting in the death of the nurse in Okpanam can indeed constitute criminal liability.

The term ‘accidental discharge’ does not absolve an individual from responsibility, especially when negligence or reckless ness is involved.

“The reckless gun handling in Okpanam calls for action, the Delta State government must checkmate the anti-cultism unit policemen and others.

They recklessly fire their weapons on daily basis in the community and bullets flying everywhere without being checked by the authority.

“The residents of Okpanam can testify to it, they abuse the guns given to them by government, all we want for her is justice.”

Police react

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Bright Edafe, said the police has detained an operative of the Anti-cult Vigilante Group in connection with the shooting to death of an auxiliary nurse in Okpanam Community, near Asaba.

The command’s Spokesperson, who confirmed the tragic incident said that the suspect had been caught and presently in police custody.

“Yes, the unfortunate incident is confirmed and we are investigating to unravel the circumstances behind the shooting. “When the police are through with their investigations, we would update you with the necessary information,” he said.

“Usually, whenever they went out for a burial or any celebration and come back, they will start shooting to herald their return.

“So, that Saturday, at about 6.30pm when they returned and began to shoot, the deceased and her colleague, who were outside, started running back to their store for safety.

“Unfortunately, she was hit on her hand and part of her stomach, she was quickly carried into their vehicle and was rushed to the Delta State Specialist Hospital, near Midwifery, Okpanam, where she later gave up the ghost around 7.30pm.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

