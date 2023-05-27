How My Dad Once Arrested My Music Show Promoter – Davido

Popular afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known by his stage name Davido, has recounted how his billionaire dad, Chief Adedeji Adeleke once arrested him, his show promoters and fans who attended an event he was billed to perform.

According to Davido, his father arrested everybody at the event because he absconded from school to do music against his father’s wishes.

Davido made this revelation on Friday while speaking on the lateish Show with Mo Gilligan on Channel 4 during his UK debut.

Speaking further, the 30-year-old award-winning singer, however, said all of that happened in the early days of his career.

Davido said, “I come from a family where it’s like, education, education, business…Overtime (my decision to do music) was like a beef.

“Any show he [my dad] hears I’m performing at, he sends the police. He arrests the fans and promoters. He has a camera watching where I go to.”