How My Colleagues Refused To Collaborate With Me – CKay

Nigerian singer, Chukwuka Chukwuma Ekweani, better known as CKay has revealed how most of his colleagues in the entertainment industry refused to collaborate with him.

According to him, he wanted to consolidate the global success of his hit song, ‘Love Nwantiti,’ but some of his colleagues turned him down when he reached out to them for collaboration.

Speaking in the latest episode of the Afrobeats podcast, the singer also said he couldn’t understand why ‘Love Nwantiti’ never won any award in Nigeria despite racking over a billion streams and scooping dozens of awards abroad.

He said, “I have my reservations about awards in general. Because I feel there’s so much involved. And the people who run the awards, I don’t know them or their motives.

“I have seen so many situations where music that is deserving doesn’t get any recognition. Not just the Grammys, but even (Nigerian awards) back home.

“It’s interesting that ‘Love Nwantiti’ that’s 6x platinum, has no award in Nigeria. I don’t know if I would use the word shameful. It’s interesting because it begs so many questions. That’s why I have my reservations about awards.”

CKay continued; “I would like to believe that there’s a lot of love in the (Nigerian music) industry, but unfortunately, I don’t think I am correct. I feel I’m very open. I mean, I’m not open like that.

“To be fair, I am a reserved person. But in terms of collaborations, I have had so many situations where I tried to collaborate with some people in the industry but they were acting funny even After ‘Love Nwantiti.”