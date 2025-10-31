How Music Became My First Language –Eloho Efemuai

Eloho Efemuai is a Scotland-based Nigerian gospel artiste, author, personal brand strategist, and coach. She is also a broadcaster and runs an online gospel radio station known as Heartsong Live Radio in Edinburgh. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, she shares her journey in music, her debut album, ‘Arise’, challenges facing gospel music today, among other issues

Tell us about your passion for singing. What inspired it?

I started singing from a very young age. My family says that at nine months old, I would hum along to anything I heard and turn random words into songs. I was so fond of doing it that my siblings nicknamed me “Eloho Singana” after the South African singer Margaret Singana, and the name stuck. I still do that to this day.

Even when I’m talking with my children, if they say a word that reminds me of a song, I’ll start singing. Music became my first language. It was how I expressed joy, curiosity, and even faith long before I had the words for them. Growing up, I was surrounded by people who loved music, and it shaped the way I saw the world. Everything had a rhythm, a message, and a melody worth singing.

How has the journey been so far?

It has been an adventure of faith, learning, and grace. I started a singing group called Precious Pearls while I was at university, and that experience taught me about teamwork, leadership, and service through music. Later, I joined church choirs in Kaduna, Lagos, Port Harcourt, and eventually Aberdeen, and I saw how music could create belonging wherever life took me. I also founded Heartsong Ministries, where we organised worship gatherings and concerts designed to refresh and uplift people. Those experiences deepened my belief that music isn’t just performance; it’s ministry. The journey has had its highs and lows, but through it all, I’ve seen how purpose keeps you anchored.

Can you share your most memorable moment?

One of my most memorable moments was the launch of my first album, ‘Arise’, in 2014. I remember looking out at the audience and seeing people worship, cry, and sing along. It was overwhelming. Another unforgettable moment was when someone wrote to tell me that one of my songs helped them through depression. It reminded me that music truly reaches beyond what we see.

Who are your role models in the industry and why?

I’ve always admired CeCe Winans, Darlene Zschech, Shirley Caesar, and Helen Baylor. Their music isn’t just about sound. It carries spirit, depth, and conviction. They’ve remained authentic over the years and continue to minister with grace and integrity. I also loved Whitney Houston growing up. Her voice, stage presence, and emotion captivated me. In university, my friends would call me “Whitneyyyyy” because I sang her songs so often and with such passion. Those moments shaped how I learned to pour heart and honesty into every note I sing.

Aside from singing, you’re an author. Can you tell us about your book “You’re Not Everyone’s Cup of Tea”?

The book was born out of my own journey of self-acceptance. For years I tried to fit in and please everyone, but I realised that you lose your spark when you dilute who you are.

“You’re Not Everyone’s Cup of Tea” is about embracing your uniqueness, flaws and all, and learning to walk confidently in your purpose. It’s written for anyone who has ever felt overlooked, misunderstood, or unseen. It encourages readers to stop shrinking and start showing up as themselves because that’s where your real influence begins.

What inspires you when writing your songs?

Inspiration often comes from everyday moments, conversations, personal experiences, or quiet reflection. Sometimes it’s gratitude, sometimes it’s pain, and other times it’s an overwhelming sense of peace. I want my songs to carry honesty. Whether it’s worship or encouragement, I write from a place that people can relate to. If someone hears a song of mine and feels understood or strengthened, then I’ve done what I was called to do.

What are the challenges facing gospel music today?

One of the biggest challenges is staying authentic in a time when everything is measured by trends and numbers. Many artists feel pressure to compromise their message just to remain visible.

There’s also a lack of structural support, including funding, training, and proper platforms, which makes it harder for emerging voices to thrive. Still, I believe we’re in a hopeful season. More collaborations, mentorship, and genuine community can help lift gospel music back to its purpose, to inspire, heal, and unite.

Are you working on a new song?

Yes, I am. I’ve been writing new songs that reflects where I am now, more mature, reflective, and bold. The themes revolve around hope, gratitude, and restoration. I want the next release to remind people that even in uncertain times, there’s always a reason to rise again.

Do you think the internet is a viable tool for artists to be seen? How has it helped you?

Absolutely. The internet has changed everything. It allows artists to reach people beyond borders and cultures. When I started Heartsong Live, our online radio station, I saw how music could travel from Edinburgh to America, Africa, and beyond in an instant.

Social media and streaming have made it possible for independent artists to share their work directly with audiences. It’s a powerful platform.