How Multiple Men Raped My 4-Year-Old Daughter, Dumped Her At Refuse Site – Father Cries Out

Parents of an under aged girl (name withheld) have cried out for help, calling on the government and well-meaning Nigerians to help their ailing daughter who was raped by an unconfirmed number of men.

Findings have it that, rape cases in Niger State are on the increase, with young children being defiled by those who should protect them.

Speaking with our Correspondent, father of the four year old girl from Kontagora in Kontagora Local Government Area of the state, who pleaded that his name should not be mentioned said: “My four-yearold daughter was defiled by several persons and dumped at a refuse site.”

Permanent Secretary, Niger State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Hadiza Mohammed Shiru, while confirming the incident assured that the state government is committed to take the matter to a logical conclusion.

“The state government has stepped in and would ensure the little girl receives treatment and she will be returning to Sokoto for her second surgery.”

While narrating his ordeal, the father who was sobbing on phone, said the incident occurred in April 2025, when unknown persons sneaked into the family compound at night and carried his girl away while they were asleep.

Accordingly, he said: “My little girl was raped by several men who damaged her organs and dumped her on a refuse dump site.

”As soon as we noticed she was missing, we started searching for her with the help of neighbours at night for several hours. After a while, our neighbours discovered my daughter lying helplessly and unable to move on a dump site after the 5am prayers (Subi).”

