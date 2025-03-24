How Multi-Faceted Approach Can Tackle Out-Of-School Syndrome – Educationists

Share

An educationist, Dr Tokunbo YakubuOyinloye, has called on the federal and state governments to establish more schools to accommodate more out-of-school children across the country.

Yakubu-Oyinloye, Director, Federal Education Quality Assurance Service (FEQAS), made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

“The federal and state governments will have to come together to see how more schools will be established,” she said. She also emphasised the importance education quality assurance, saying it was key to ensuring standards.

According to the director, FEQAS ensures that education standards are maintained in all schools below the tertiary level. Mr Segun Olawole, an engineer, told NAN that tackling out-ofschool syndrome in Nigeria would require a multi-faceted approach.

He said: “Addressing the issue requires the commitment of governments, civil societies, communi ties and families. – “ G o v e r n m e n t s should increase funding of the education sector and allocate more resources for programmes to address out-of-school syndrome.”

Olawole said in spite of efforts by governments so far, the number of children out of school kept increasing.

He said efforts should be intensified by the three tiers of government, families, communities and civil society groups to adequately address the menace.

A teacher at Mulero High School in Agege, Lagos State, who preferred anonymity, told NAN that governments should develop and effectively implement more policies to address the root causes of the menace. He listed the causes to include poverty, conflict and cultural barrier.

