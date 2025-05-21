How Much Is the Europa League Final Worth?

Share

The winner of this evening’s Europa League final between Tottenham and Manchester United could receive up to £54.4m.

That figure is a combination of prize money for winning the competition and for reaching the league phase for the 2025-26 Champions League. Spurs or United would be guaranteed about £21m, with additional prize money awarded based on league position and for victories and draws.

The figure of £54.4m does not include prize money earned beyond the Champions League’s last 16. United have already earned £26.6m for their success in Europe’s second-tier competition this season, while Tottenham’s total prize money so far is about £26.5m.

The slight difference comes as United drew one more match than Tottenham and finished one place above them in the league phase. Included in the money both clubs have already won, Spurs and United received £5.9m each for reaching the final.

How does the prize fund break down?

Manchester United have already faced each other twice this season in the Premier League. Of the guaranteed £21m at stake in the Europa League final, just over £5m of that is simply for winning the competition.

The remainder is for securing qualification into the league phase of next season’s Champions League.

Should the winner enter next season’s Champions League and lose all eight league games, their prize money will not increase much higher than the £15.9m qualification prize.

What is more likely is the winning team would go on to win or draw league matches, which are all incentivised. There are also bonuses based on league position and for every round after the league phase which a club reaches.

