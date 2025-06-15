How Much I Spent On Cardi B – Offset

Share

Famous American rapper, Offset, has stirred reactions on social media after revealing the amount he spent on his estranged wife, Cardi B.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that the duo’s divorce proceedings commenced in August 2024, following irreconcilable differences and infidelity.

Amid their separation, Offset recently sought spousal support from Cardi B, with an unspecified amount.

However, speaking in an old interview, Offset revealed that he spent over $10 million on Cardi B.

READ ALSO:

According to the rapper, he’s not concerned about the luxurious spending, but rather his role as a father to their children, saying Cardi B is high maintenance.

He said, “I spent $10M on my wife. She has spent a lot on me. I’m the king of my household. I don’t care. I got to go give it”.

Watch the video below:

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMSfcpHgM/

Share