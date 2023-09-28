How mother killed my father with pestle while he slept, by Son

A secondary school student; Ibukun Solomon, has narrated how his mother killed his father with a pestle after a minor disagreement in Ondo in Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State. Ibukun, 12 said his mother, Tayelolu, used a pestle to kill his 65-year-old father, Felix Solomon, while sleeping after a domestic argument between them.

Speaking with newsmen, the boy said that the duo had a minor disagreement some minutes before the father withdrew to the sitting room to relax while the mother of three who had earlier threatened to kill him later emerged with a pestle He, however, said his father was still sleeping when his mother hit him thrice with the pestle on his head and the 65-year-old man became unconscious.

According to him, he had to call for help while some neighbours at the Government Reservation Area, GRA, in Ondo town, rushed the man to the hospital. He said his mother ran away after committing the act while the father was confirmed dead at the hospital His words, “My mother killed my father with a pestle in my presence and took to her heels. She used the pestle to hit his head when he was asleep.

“Earlier that fateful day, a minor argument had ensued between them that resulted in a fight. After the fight, my father went to lie on the chair and my mother hit his head with the pestle. “He became unconscious in the process and fell from where he was sleeping.

My mother used the pestle to hit my father’s head three times and he later died. “When my mother saw that my father was already unconscious, she hid the pestle at the back of our house and ran away. “I alerted some of the residents, who rushed my father to the hospital. But he later died. His corpse has been deposited at the morgue. “My mother had three children for my father and I’m the last child.”