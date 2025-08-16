How Mohbad’s Death Reset My Brain – Bella Shmurda

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Abiola Ahmed Akinbiyi, professionally known as “Bella Shmurda”, has revealed how the death of his close friend and frequent collaborator, Mohbad, transformed his outlook on life.

Speaking in a recent livestream with TikToker, Joblaq, Bella disclosed that Mohbad’s passing left a deep mark on him, forcing him into a stage of self-rediscovery.

“RIP Mohbad. After he passed away, my brain reset, and everything changed. The way I see things in life also changed,” he said.

The Cash App hitmaker explained that he now approaches life with more clarity, likening his experience to the lessons parents often warn children about.

“There’s a time our parents used to tell us when we misbehave, ‘Don’t worry, very soon you will understand.’ I’m currently in that phase where I’m starting to understand. I have understood certain things,” he added.

Mohbad, a rising star in the Nigerian music scene, tragically died under controversial circumstances on September 12, 2023, sparking public debates and tributes across the country.

Bella Shmurda, who shared both music and friendship with the late artist, continues to honour his memory while navigating his own personal and artistic journey