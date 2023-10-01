How Mohbad Met His Wife At Marlian Music – Father

Mr Joseph Aloba, the father of late Afrobeat singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad has narrated how his late son met his wife, Omowunmi at Naira Marley’s record label.

According the him, his late son and Omowunmi had known each other since they were kids at Oke-Iletu, Ikorodu, Lagos before they met again at Marlian Music.

Mr Aloba described his son as a simple and modest person and noted that when Mohbad had reconnected with Omowunmi, there wasn’t any string attached.

READ ALSO:

The bereaved father gave a clarification on the lyrics of the “Komajensun” song which his son sang in 2020.

He quoted the verse “Naira lo gbe omo fun mi, I’m not a womaniser”, in Mohbad’s song to reference how he linked up again with Wunmi at Marlian record.

“He (Mohbad) met the lady (Wunmi) there (at Marlian Music) but they had known each other from Oke-Iletu, even though the lady was a student then,” Mr Aloba explained.