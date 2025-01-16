How Mohbad Broke His Neck From Fighting With Wife – Fabiyi

Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi has sparked reactions on social media after alleging that the brother of late Nigerian singer, Mohbad, Adura requested ₦3 million in exchange for an incriminating video of the singer and his wife, Wunmi fighting.
New Telegraph recalls that late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, in a controversial situation which is yet to be revealed.
Due to the call for Justice for the singers, there have been a lot of media rounds as well as a Corona Inquest for Justice to be served on the tragic demise of the singer.
However, while speaking at a World Press Conference held on Wednesday, January 15, Yomi Fabiyi and by extension the likes of Mohbad’s mother, and his younger brother sparked controversy online as he shared details on why Mohbad neck was bent in the casket, filled with bl**d.
Fabiyi alleged that Mohbad’s brother, Adura texted him and demanded N3 million in exchange for video evidence of the fight between mohbad and his wife Cynthia and how he fell from the stairs and broke his neck leading to his death.
Meanwhile, Mohbad’s mother interjected in tears and slammed the actor for speaking ill of her only living son.
