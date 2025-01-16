How Mohbad Broke His Neck From Fighting With Wife – Fabiyi

Share

Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi has sparked reactions on social media after alleging that the brother of late Nigerian singer, Mohbad, Adura requested ₦3 million in exchange for an incriminating video of the singer and his wife, Wunmi fighting.

New Telegraph recalls that late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, in a controversial situation which is yet to be revealed.

Due to the call for Justice for the singers, there have been a lot of media rounds as well as a Corona Inquest for Justice to be served on the tragic demise of the singer.

However, while speaking at a World Press Conference held on Wednesday, January 15, Yomi Fabiyi and by extension the likes of Mohbad’s mother, and his younger brother sparked controversy online as he shared details on why Mohbad neck was bent in the casket, filled with bl**d.

Fabiyi alleged that Mohbad’s brother, Adura texted him and demanded N3 million in exchange for video evidence of the fight between mohbad and his wife Cynthia and how he fell from the stairs and broke his neck leading to his death.

Meanwhile, Mohbad’s mother interjected in tears and slammed the actor for speaking ill of her only living son.

Fabiyi linked the alleged video to the day Mohbad was hurriedly buried in a small casket, with his neck broken and bent at an awkward angle to fit.

He said: “Adura Aloba, Mohbad’s younger brother, sent me a DM after listening to me for a while and reacting in the comment section. “When he realised that I didn’t see the DM in time, he asked me to check my DM, and lo and behold, he offered to give me a video of a fight between the late singer Mohbad and his wife for ₦3 million. “This can equally be linked to the bent neck in the casket. The conversation went on for a while with me playing along. He asked for my email and sent a 3-second, partly censored image to me. “I previewed the video and saw a violent argument in the back, and I probed for a longer, uncensored version, but the conversation ended there”.

This allegation has sparked reactions from social media users, with many outraged at the potentiality that the singer’s brother withheld evidence, and others slamming Fabiyi.

