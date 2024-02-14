How Mohammed emerged winner of 6th Beeta Playwright Competition

Olaide Nurat Mohammed has been announced winner of the 6th Beeta Playwright Competition, with her play, ‘Abinsiwin’. She defeated the nine other finalists – Cheta Igbokwe (‘Dimkpa’), Alemoh Victory Omomei (‘Dance of the Masquerade’), Elias Ozikpu (‘Bride and Widower’), Efe Ronald Chesterfield (‘Of Love and War’), Olalekan Fadare (‘Awawu’), Matthew David (‘One Dagger Two Souls’) and Ayoola Adesewa Akinyemi (‘Life In Many Shades’) – to win the coveted prize, and went home with the grand prize of USD$3,000, a laptop, and a workshop session scheduled for Utopia Theatre, Sheffield, UK. The winner of this edition, which had as theme ‘No Limits’, was announced last Wednesday at a colourful, breathtaking grand finale held inside the serene Agip Recital Hall, MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

Cheta Igbokwe was announced 1st runner-up, for his entry, ‘Dimkpa’; while Alemoh Victory Omomei emerged 2nd runner-up for his emtry ‘Dance of the Masquerade’. Apart from the grand prize of USD$3,000 for the winner, there’s also a publishing deal with Beeta Universal Arts Foundation’s partner, Paperworth Books. Also, the 10 finalists will participate in a capacity-building workshop. An initiative of Beeta Universal Arts Foundation, BUAF, a foremost Nigerian organization, founded by award winning actress and producer, Bikiya Graham-Douglas, and focused on creating opportunities and innovative solutions for development in performing arts through production, competitions, education and outreach, the Beeta Playwright Competition is aimed at recognising unpublished young and emerging playwrights. Dedicated to nurturing talent in the performing arts sector through avenues such as production, competition, education and outreach, providing platform for playwrights with remarkable stories, it strives to elevate the nation’s creative output on the global stage. This also demonstrates BUAF commitment to impacting lives through storytelling. Beeta Playwright Competition is sponsored by MTN Foundation, Chairbone Global Services Ltd and Five2Media Ltd. In attendance at the event were the Executive Secretary of MTN Foundation, Mrs. Odunayo Sanya; the Managing Director of Chairborne Global Services Limited, Mr. Adokiye Ikpoki; veteran journalist, CEO and publisher of Ovation International, Mr. Dele Momodu; and President, National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP), Mr. Israel Eboh fta; founder of Five2Media Ltd, Mrs. Solate Akarolo; MD of Paperworth Books Limited, Ibiso GrahamDouglas; Nollywood star, Omowunmi Dada, notable theatre director, William Benson, among others. Two jury members for the competition, notable theatre director, Mr. Kenneth Uphopho, who is the Festival Director of Lagos Fringe, and Ibiso Graham-Douglas, unveiled the 10 finalists for the prize.

Uphopho congratulated the finalists, noting that their stories are phenomenal, and that “it was so tough trying to judge this particular edition. We’ve been here since the beginning, but this one was particularly tough, because the stories were amazing. I want you to know that as writers nothing is lost. If you don’t win today, it doesn’t mean that story won’t be made into a movie tomorrow. I wrote a play (Esther’s Revenge) in 2020, and that story has gone farther than I imagined. Everything is possible for you. I’d like to say a big thank you to the organizers of the event led by Bikiya — a phenomenal woman who has been at it for a very long time, and we are always going to be there to support you.” Ibiso Graham-Douglas also commended the finalists and assured them that BUAF would always be available for them to reach out to, stressing that they don’t have to win to benefit from the network of the Beeta Universal Arts Foundation. “We had a play written by someone who wasn’t in the top three, but we have produced that play twice a year since, and we’ve done it here and in Abuja. We also have another who was part of the Covid-19 anthology we just did. So once you’re a finalist, you become part of the BUAF and we carry you wherever we go. Our ethos is to build capacity in whatever genre you choose to dabble in. You can reach out to us anytime.” An elated Mohammed spoke about her journey into play writing, adding that, “I still feel like I’m in a dream.” According to her, 2020 was the first time she heard about Beeta Playwright Competition. “It was during the Covid-19 pandemic, and I had just lost my job at the time. So, I was home doing nothing and a friend told me about it and asked me to give it a try, and that was my first attempt at script-writing. I submitted a play ‘Diligence on a Throne’, and I was a finalist back in 2021. Though I didn’t win then, I kept on pushing and submitting plays. Last year, it was my first week in film school and classes were on; it was rigorous and tiring, and I was still contemplating on submitting a play. But then, it was a day before the deadline that I submitted my play and it was just 22-pages,” she said. Abinsiwin, she explained, is about post-partum psychosis, and “it’s a story I hold dearly to my heart, because it’s a true life story about a distant relative of mine. In Yoruba culture, it is called Abinsiwin, but many people are not aware of what it means. Most times, it’s diagnosed as spiritual problem and they take victims to unorthodox doctors to care for them. It’s a play to create more awareness that post-partum psychosis is real, and it’s not a spiritual problem, but something that needs to be treated as important.”

BUAF Founder, Bikiya GrahamDouglas, in her welcome address, said she decided to organise the competition to create opportunities for the new voices in play writing to shine. She recalled how she came back to Nigeria as a young actress looking for opportunities to be a part of new stories, and she found none. “We always had to refer back to our old playwrights, and I kept on asking: ‘where are the voices of my generation?’ We had none documented, and so we started this competition to create opportunities for the new voices in the literary genre of drama to shine, and that’s exactly what we are doing,” she said. She further stated that over 3,000 entries from across the 30 states of Nigeria and the diaspora were received for this edition. “So far, we have had five winners already, 50 finalists, and we’ve been working with a number of them. We are very happy to be chosen by the Almighty to create a platform for young people, and we see how it’s changing the performing arts industry in Nigeria, and contributing to storytelling. “To the finalists and participants, I’d like to thank you for trusting us. It’s not easy to put yourself out there, especially in the world today, where there is a lot of dishonesty and you take risks when you put your work out. And for that, you are all winners. Thank you, and congratulations to all of you for being here,” she said. Also speaking at the event, Ikpoki applauded the finalists for their efforts, noting that Chairborne company is supporting the prize for the third year running. “This particular objective speaks to us because of the fact that we are putting in hard work and integrity. I see very hardworking youths and I’m happy that we are partnering with Beeta on this. My advice for Beeta is to see if we can publish these plays, because I’m sure there are a lot of good content here. I know play writing is like craftsmanship and you need your mind to be clear to sit down to write and how hard the work is, but I want to encourage you to continue doing what you are doing. A lot of your peers have turned to a life of crime, but you decided to continue to write to contribute to this art history, providing quality content for movies and drama. “I’m very proud of you, and as I said last year, as long as we are in business, we would continue supporting this,” he said.

Sanya also spoke at the event, shedding more light on the collaboration between MTN Foundation and Beeta Universal Arts Foundation. She said: “The question we always get at MTN Foundation, when people see us getting involved in events like this is, ‘why do we do what we do?’ Through the years, we have supported various businesses. For us at the foundation, it’s really been about enabling people to birth their ideas. We saw with Bikiya, a path for young people who are arts inclined, and we thought it was important to be a part of this. “For us, it was really about the capacity building behind the stories and production when they get staged. It’s about how young talents in the rough pass through a process that enables them become stronger in their minds and talents that they already have. So, I’ll say the relationship has been great. This is our third outing, and hopefully, we will do it again.” In his goodwill message, NANTAP president, Mr. Eboh, commended Bikiya Graham-Douglas for the initiating the Prize, while also congratulating the finalists. “It’s a great day and the storytellers are being celebrated today. The playwrights are the storytellers. They create the story. Every other thing that happens emerges through the eyes and the storytelling of the playwright. I want to congratulate the 40 of you being recognized. “There are a lot of play writing competitions in the country, but very few recognize more than five or three. So, for BUAF to be celebrating 40 of you is a great recognition. I want to congratulate BUAF. Some of your discoveries are doing great things out there. They have conquered and still conquering, telling stories about Nigeria through the eyes of Nigerians, promoting our culture with the pathway provided by Beeta Universal Arts Foundation. Thank you for what you’ve been doing. I want to welcome you into the professional space. In the next couple of years, we will be seeing your works on television and on stage, and our association would be willing to participate with some of you and provide greater platforms to be able to project what you’re doing,” Eboh said.