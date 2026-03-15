How Modish Formals Redefines Africa’s Corporate Fashion

Omobolanle Olawole, the CEO of Modish Formals, has outlined the company’s mission to transform Africa’s corporate fashion landscape by merging creative design with high-volume garment manufacturing.

Modish Formals, a subsidiary of the M3 Group, has positioned itself as a key player in Nigeria’s bulkorder garment industry, focusing on structured corporate wear and uniforms for organisations.

Speaking on the company’s growth, Olawole said the brand was created to address a gap in the market where organisations struggled to access garments that balance aesthetics with large-scale production reliability.

She added that the idea for the company emerged through the team’s earlier fashion brand, Mo’Afrique, after years of working with corporate clients. “The opportunity became clear after years of working with corporate clients.

Many organisations approached us not just for bespoke garments, but for structured corporate wear and functional uniforms that reflected their brand identity,” she said.

“We realised that very few brands operate at the intersection of design, brand identity, and industrial-scale garment production.” Olawole also announced that Modish will open a state-of-the-art garment factory in Abuja on March 29 as part of its expansion plans.

She said the new facility will enable the company to scale production while maintaining quality standards, adding that industrial manufacturing allows organisations with large workforces to achieve consistency across multiple locations.

“Bespoke tailoring works well for individuals, but it becomes unsuitable given the number of employees across different locations,” she said.

“Industrial manufacturing doesn’t remove personalisation; it simply adds reliability and scalability.”

The CEO acknowledged the challenges facing garment manufacturing in Nigeria, particularly currency volatility and the high cost of importing raw materials.

Olawole pointed out that the company prioritises fabric development, often collaborating with textile manufacturers to produce breathable blends suitable for Nigeria’s tropical climate.

She also called for policy consistency to strengthen Nigeria’s textile and garment value chain, noting that supporting local manufacturing could reduce the pressure caused by currency fluctuations tied to imports.