How MIP Changed Our Perception Of Telecom Operations – Cohort 4 Fellows

Before joining the Media Innovation Programme (MIP), Precious Igbonwelundu, Assistant News Editor at The Nation Newspaper, was quick to blame telecom operators whenever network issues arose. Like many Nigerians, she attributed disruptions to poor infrastructure, weak customer service, and general negligence.

However, her perspective changed after the MIP exposed her to the realities and challenges of telecom operations in Nigeria, including how public behaviour and policy constraints often impact service delivery.

Her experience is shared by many other fellows of the MTN MIP Cohort 4, who say the programme gave them a deeper understanding of the telecom industry’s complexity and the behind-the-scenes efforts to provide reliable connectivity.

Amarachi Ubani, Diplomatic Editor at Channels Television, said she used to be confused about why her mobile network would suddenly stop working.

“Years ago, I wondered why my MTN SIM needed an upgrade when my data slowed down. A customer care agent told me I needed to switch to 4G. At MIP, I learned that the spectrum in my area had been upgraded, and that explained the improved experience. Now, I know network downtimes aren’t always the telcos’ fault,” she said.

Ubani added that knowing how much work goes into maintaining telecom networks has made her more patient as a consumer.

“I haven’t complained about my network since,” she noted.

For Yemi Adebayo, MIP-4 Governor and AIT broadcaster, the programme reshaped his view of telecom operators.

“Before MIP, I saw them as just providers of airtime and data. But now I see the innovation, infrastructure, and strategies driving digital inclusion and economic growth. Telecoms are central to Africa’s digital future.”

Vanessa Ukamaka Richard-Bassey, Head of Programmes at Sparkling 92.3 FM, also admitted her views evolved after attending MIP sessions.

“I used to agree with listeners who blamed telcos for network problems. But after MIP, I realised the amount of investment and effort that goes into keeping services running. Now, I educate my audience instead of joining in the blame.”

MIP also revealed how infrastructure challenges like fibre cable vandalism, multiple taxes, and policy inconsistencies continue to undermine service quality.

Speaking at a session in Lagos, Ikenna Ikeme, General Manager, Regulatory Affairs at MTN Nigeria, noted that factors beyond the control of operators are often to blame for poor Quality of Service (QoS) and Quality of Experience (QoE).

He cited excessive Right of Way (RoW) charges, vandalism, and overlapping regulations as major bottlenecks.

“MTN records up to 145 fibre cuts daily mostly from road construction or deliberate sabotage. These setbacks cost the industry heavily,” he explained.

Ikeme urged the government to treat telecom infrastructure as critical national assets, protected by law and national security measures.

“We commend the federal government’s recent recognition of telecom infrastructure as Critical National Infrastructure (CNI). This is a step in the right direction toward better protection and service stability.”

Despite being an ICT reporter, Abolaji Adebayo, ICT Editor at New Telegraph, admitted the programme offered insights even experts rarely share in interviews.

“Some of the things we learned at MIP aren’t disclosed publicly, some are even confidential. It broadened my understanding of the sector far beyond what I knew before.”

Ikeme reaffirmed MTN’s long-term commitment to Nigeria and called for deeper collaboration among the media, government, and telecom stakeholders to foster better public awareness and policy support.