How Ministers’ Education Roadmap, Initiatives Transform Sector

NESRI’s set to reduce out-of-school children, learning poverty, increase skills -Minister

We’re to expand access to pry, secondary, tertiary education with targeted programmes –Ministry

INITIATIVES

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, in a nine-page report, chronicles the various policies and initiatives introduced by the Federal Ministry of Education, which in the last 14 months have not only shaped and refocused the system, but also oiled the developmental pedal of the education sector, KAYODE OLANREWAJU writes

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, has given the report of the ministry’s roadmap for education sector, and highlighted the various policies and initiatives introduced and being implemented in the sector in the past two years, under his watch, to rejig and change the narrative of the sectoral age-long sliding fortunes.

In report, tagged: “Federal Ministry of Education Quarterly Overview of Programmes/Policies and Financial Incentives Launched by Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa Since Becoming Nigeria’s Minister of Education (Appointed October 23, 2024),” the Minister said within the six-point agenda of the Federal Government, the ministry has facilitated multiple policy reforms, established several initiatives and made bold changes to change the trajectory of the sector.

In the two-year report, Dr Alausa noted that in the last 14 months, the offices of the Minister of Education and Minister of State for Education, had respectively worked judiciously to achieve President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for Education.

The initiatives by the Minister, and Minister of State, Prof Suwaiba Sa’id Ahmad, in the last 14 months, were designed to achieve President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for Education, which aims to “transform Nigeria from a resource based economy to a knowledge based economy,” and “ensure every child has access to quality education in safe and supportive environments, no matter their background or location.”

Initiatives

According to him, to achieve the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda for Education, the Minister noted that the ministry developed and worked within the framework of the Nigerian Educational Sector Renewed Initiative (NESRI).

The NESRI central objective or aim is to transform Nigeria from a resource-based economy to a knowledge-based economy, as well as to ensure that every Nigerian child has access to quality education in safe and supportive environments, no matter his or her background or location, particularly in the underserved areas.

The Nigerian Educational Sector Renewed Initiative six-point agenda was constructed from the Federal Ministry of Education’s former DOTTS policy, which encapsulated all areas in the policy while streamlining the framework into six key areas.

The six key areas of NESRI as outlined in the Minister’s report, are TVET; STEMM; Out-of-school children and Almajiri; Data and Digitalisation; Girl-child education; and Education Quality Assurance. Recall that given the myriad of daunting challenges and problems bedeviling the education sector, the Federal Ministry of Education, under the administration of President Bola Tinubu in April 2024, initiated the DOTS Policy or initiative, a strategic, systemwide overhaul of Nigerian education. The policy was designed to address critical challenges in the sector, including the high number of out-of-school children, poor data, and low skill acquisition.

The four key pillars of the DOTS policy include Data Repository, Out-ofSchool Children Education, Teacher Training and Development, and Skill Development and Acquisition. Under Data Repository, the policy emphasised creation of a comprehensive, accurate, and verifiable database for the entire education sector, including tracking student, teacher, and school facilities; while for Out-of-School Children Education, the policy also targeted programmes to reduce the number of children not in school, which reported having returned over four million children to the classroom as of August 2024.

The ministry, through the initiatives, has redeveloped teacher training colleges, establish local technology institutes…

Also, under the Teacher Training & Development initiative, DOTS focused on strengthening teacher capacity through continuous professional development; and under the Skill Development & Acquisition, the policy based its activities on promoting vocational and technical skills for students at all levels. However, the DOTS policy, according to Alausa, was constructed by the ministry under the Nigerian Educational Sector Renewed Initiative six-point agenda to expand the score of the ministry strategies to fix the education sector through effective, workable and sustainable initiatives.

Based on the 2025/2026 Reforms, the DOTS policy, the report explained, is being implemented starting from this year’s academic session, alongside NESRI, a wider curriculum overhaul, aimed at reducing the number of subjects and focusing on core skills; transition of the system to a 12-year basic education model. “The DOTS initiative is not a former policy, but rather an active, and evolving framework to tackle foundational issues in the Nigerian education system, ensure an overhaul of the sector for improved learning and skill development, increase enrolment, and ensure the academic security of children,” the report stated.

The policy, it added, is to create a data repository that would address the paucity of coordinated, verifiable, and authentic data on all aspects of the education sector in Nigeria, as data is critical for planning, conduct of an extensive census of all schools in Nigeria from primary to tertiary level – their conditions and live-in facilities, proximity to one another, and educational infrastructure. The Minister in the report, however, listed the major initiatives and policy reforms they have achieved and are currently implementing, under the agenda to implement the School Safety Portal.

According to him, in the quarterly report (Q4 2025-Q1 2026), the Minister recalled that the major school safety concern is being undertaking by the ministry in partnership with the National Security for Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) in order to improve the security and safety of our schools via a real-time tracking system for school safety. The report also specified that the NSCDC’s newly unveiled platform currently has 15,000 schools registered, while it has received data on 141,000 geo-located schools from the Federal Ministry of Education’s platform. Additionally, the ministry, the report further stated, is establishing a School Safety Department to support the security framework and infrastructure of all schools across the country.

As part of the agenda, on February 4, 2026 the ministry embarked on Biometric Attendance Verification Enforced for all TVET Centres, under which the Ministers issued a circular in December 2025, directing all TVET centres to procure and deploy biometric attendance systems for realtime monitoring. “All fund disbursements to students and centres are now strictly processed through verified biometric attendance records,” the minister noted. Similarly, in the report, the Minister in January 29, 2026, facilitated a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreement between the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and University of Birmingham, under Nigeria’s Transnational Education Framework (NTEF).

Under the agreement, University of Birmingham will offer postgraduate 50 per cent and undergraduate 50 per cent education in STEMM disciplines. As part of the initiatives, the ministry held the first-ever National Teacher Summit in Abuja, and launched the Edurevamp, a mobile-based professional development platform designed for Nigerian teachers.

The data shows 37,000 registered and 18,000 teachers to be fully enrolled on the platform, which aimed at equipping teachers with digital skills, structured learning and a supportive professional community environment to excel, and includes audio and video lessons, text-based learning, real classroom case studies and provides teachers with a national certification and CPD stipends.

Part of the Minister’s initiatives; include the NHEF Summit on University Advancement and Collaboration, in which the ministry partnered the Nigeria Higher Education Forum (NHEF) to support federal universities with establishment of advancement offices. Added to this, according the Minister, is the handover of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Intervention Projects, where Alausa held a roundtable discussion with the CBN and Vice-Chancellors of federal universities to formally transition documentation, responsibility and ownership of CBN-supported intervention education projects to the benefitting institutions.

This, he stated, was apparently carried out with a focus to maintain institutional continuity, proper asset stewardship and long-term value for public investment in education. Also, in January 14, 2026, the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) reached a new agreement, which was effective from January 1, 2026, and is subject to negotiation every three years.

The new agreement introduces key reforms such as 40 per cent upward review of academic emoluments, revised salary structures comprising CONUASS and CATA, new Professional Cadre allowance for full-time Professors and Readers and Earned Academic Allowance. Similar agreements, the report indicated, are also being drawn up for polytechnics and colleges of education. However, prior to this, the Federal Government in December 2025 partnered Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF), under the Dangote Foundation Education Scholarship Initiative, to provide scholarships to 3 million young Nigerians, particularly young girls (170,000) and students studying STEMM (1.02 million) and TVET (135,000) in federal institutions and colleges.

The scholarship, the report said, would cover tuition, learning materials, feeding, uniforms, and monthly stipends. Apart from this, the ministry initiated the Student Venture Capital Grant (S-VCG), under which The Federal Government and Bank of Industry (BOI) launched a N50 million grant initiative to provide mentorship and capacity building opportunities to students in tertiary education for 30,639 registrations had been received since its launch.

Under another initiative, tagged Disbursement under TVET programme, the ministry following a successful launch, has so far disbursed N2.97 billion in stipends to 160,000 young Nigerians and N4.6 billion to skills training centres/TVET centres enrolled on the programme; while under Campus Transportation Policy, the Federal Ministry of Education had successfully distributed 240 electric tricycles and 12 solar powered charging stations to 12 universities across each geo-political zone to support student welfare, reduce campus transportation at least by 70 per cent.

The National EdTech Task Force, a national task force composed of technical experts and relevant stakeholders was co-launched by Dr Alausa and Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr ‘Bosun Tijani, to oversee the development of a comprehensive National EdTech Strategy for Nigeria. Meanwhile, between November 17 and 20, 2025, the ITEES and Republic of Singapore partnership was undertaken with the visit of Dr Alausa to Singapore to discuss a potential bilateral agreement involving technical schools in the two countries.

The agreement due to be signed in Q1 2026, the report emphasised, would focus on leadership training for 40 institutions, trainthe-trainer programme focusing on assessment methodology and pedagogy; as well as the global excellence model for skills training programme, where TVET institutions across Nigeria will be assessed in seven dimensions in TVET excellence.

The Minister in November 7, 2025 undertook suspension of the National Language Policy & Reaffirmation of English as Language of Instruction. Dr Alausa at the 69th National Council on Education (NCE) suspended usage and implementation of NERDC’s language policy, affirming English as the language of instruction. This development has since continued to generate row among stakeholders, who not only condemned the minister’s action, but also described it as ill-advised and anti-progressive to the nation’s education development.

As part of the Ministers’ initiatives, the ministry last year unveiled the Federal Tertiary Institutions Governance Transparency Portal (FTIGTP) as a unified platform for tracking and analysing key performance and funding metrics across Nigerian tertiary education institutions – universities, polytechnics and colleges of education. According to the report, current data shows 47 of 67 federal universities, 35 of 39 polytechnics and 25 of 30 colleges of education to be onboarded on the portal.

The Ministry in its Zero-Rated Data and Mobile Devices Initiative, under the Education Public-Private (ePPP) Framework, is partnering with the UK Funded Partnership for Learning for All in Nigeria (PLANE), Telecommunication companies including MTN and Airtel to enhance professional development and teaching, with the pilot phase to provide 8,000 teachers across each geo-political zone with zero-rated internet access.

More importantly, the Digitisation of Public Schools Initiative was introduced on October 10, 2025, through which UBEC, and the ministry deployed over 1,000 smart boards to federal and state Basic Education Schools nationwide to help equip teachers and students with future-ready skills. Again, under another initiative, tagged: “Flow with Confidence” the Minister accompanied the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, in October 2, 2025, to launch a N2.55 billion Menstrual Health campaign in Gombe, a campaign aimed to deliver over one million pads to 370,000 girls from rural and underserved areas.

Outcomes

The broad initiative – NESRI, according to the report, is set out among other objectives to majorly accomplish reduction in out-of-school children, reduction in learning poverty, increase in skills and human capital for the labour market.

Under the Equitable Access to Basic Education, the initiative is to increase the level of literacy, numeracy, critical thinking skills across all levels; integration of Out-of-School Children (Almajiri and IQTE) into formal education; ensure enhanced conditional cash transfers and school feeding programme; as well as foster SBCC for girl-child and vulnerable population.

Also, under the Inclusive Quality Education and Learning Outcomes, credence is given to Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, Medical Science (STEMM); TVET; enhanced education quality assurance; teacher production and professionalism; as well as curriculum review and upgrade.

Again, for the Strengthened Governance and Management initiative, the ministry focused on organisational reforms of relevant institutions; strengthened oversight of programme and subnational implementation; improved planning resources allocation, tracking E-SWAP; research, monitoring, learning evaluation and innovation for results.

Scorecard

Specifically, the Minister, who noted that President Tinubu’ administration prioritised education as a critical sector for reforms with an 88 per cent performance score of index in the last two years, however, listed what the ministry promised to achieve with the various initiatives.

These, he pointed out, include a significant increase of education spending from 0.5 per cent to 24.5 per cent of the government expenditure over the next 10 years; guarantee and enforce 9 years of compulsory education for all children, including marginalised groups like Tsangaya and nomadic learners under UBE.

The ministry is to expand access to primary, secondary and tertiary education with targeted programmes to raise transition rates and establish new institutions; introduce a national core curriculum, enhance teacher training and improve infrastructure and working conditions for educators; and to provide free daily school meals and decentralise school management to communities. Added to this, the government through the initiatives is to build and repair secondary schools via public-private-partnerships, restore Nigerian languages, and establish centres for special education.

The ministry, through the initiatives, has redeveloped teacher training colleges, established local technology institutes, expanded technical and vocational training, and aligned curricula with global economic needs. The ministry is promoting vocational and entrepreneurial training, creating a Small Business Loan Guarantee Scheme, and ensuring increased focus on Science and Technology in universities to foster innovation; and to strengthen university-industry links to ensure research and training align with local economic needs.

Govt priority

The Minister, while highlighting the ministry’s priority interventions within the Nigeria Education Sector Renewed Initiative (NESIR), stated that 80 per cent approach would be given to vocational training in collaboration with partners and the private sector such as the BOI, NELFUND, among others.

As a matter of policy, he noted that priority would also be accorded Girl-Child Education through increased access and improved literacy and numeracy for girl-child; as well as STEAM – Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, Medical Science; while under Data and Digitalisation, the ministry will build robust data architecture and strengthen Education Management Information Systems.

Another critical area of priority of the ministry under the initiatives, the Minister said, is the menace of OutOf-School Children, where the government would place more attention on integration of formal education within Almajiri and IQTE structures leveraging NCAOOSCE; as well as education quality assurance with adequate focus on teacher production and professionalism. In achieving the stated goal, Alausa in the report highlighted three critical areas of focus of the government, which he listed to include data and digitalisation, collaboration and partnerships.