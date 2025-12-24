How Military Imported Tombola Night Into Officers’ Mess

Tombola night has become a cherished tradition within the Armed Forces, which included the Nigerian Navy (NN), Nigerian Army (NA) and the Nigerian Air force (NAF). They imbibed the night of togetherness (Tombola) in the early 60s. Then, the Tombola Callers were strictly for officers in the Army.

It was fun at the various Messes as it was an opportunity to escape from their demanding schedules. However, when Nigeria started experiencing coups d’état (with the first one occurring in 1966), the gathering of senior officers became suspicious. The space for the Tombola Caller became a vacuum that no officer dared.

And this was the case for decades until the 80s when a Customs officer Mr. Rex Ejumudo, who was posted to Maiduguri in Borno State from Lagos, seized the opportunity to showcase his initiative to revive Tombola Caller. And although now retired, Ejumudo still calls the shots when it comes to the organisation of the event and he once again demonstrated his unique calling on Friday night November 14 at the Nigerian Navy Ship Parade Ground Officers’ Mess, Naval Base Harbour Road, Apapa, along with the Commander of NNS Beecroft, Commodore Paul Ponfa Nimmyel.

Also in attendance was the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Western Naval Command (WNC), Rear Admiral Abubakar Mustapha, including the Special Guest of Honour, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Farouk Mijinyawa, amongst other dignitaries in attendance to grace the night. It was a fun, thrilling and exciting night that featured Comedians like MC Danfo, DJ Strange, Silver Blazer, musicians and dancers.

A raffle draw was also held ensuring that winners went home with a lot of prizes like generators, freezers, water dispensers, microwaves, air conditioners, television sets, bags of rice and a cow as star prize. The moment General Mijinyawa officially declared the Tombola night open, the seated guests scrambled for their pens to fill the early comers’ tickets handled by Lieutenant Commander David Wilson and the Grand Master of Tombola, Ejumudo.

President of the Mess Committee

The President of the Mess Committee (PMC) of the NNS Beecroft Officers’ Mess, Navy Captain Idongesit Udoessien, said: “It is with a great pleasure and deep sense of appreciation that I welcome you all to the 2025 edition of the Nigerian Navy Ship Officers’ Mess Tombola Night. We are delighted to host you on our parade ground this evening for what promises to be an exciting, refreshing and truly memorable event.

“Tombola Nights has become a cherished tradition within our base, offering us an opportunity to step away briefly from our demanding schedules, interact informally and strengthen the bonds of friendship and civil military relations that define our naval tradition.

“Tonight, we gather not just for entertainment, also to celebrate the spirit of togetherness and the vibrant social life that our mess continues to uphold. This year’s edition features a rich line-up of activities from games to comedy, music, raffle draws and of course an impressive array of prizes including our star prize. We have also invited talented artists and comedians who will keep the energy high throughout this evening.”

Speaking at the end of the occasion, the Star Prize winner of the cow, SubLieutenant Deborah Wakile, said: “I feel so excited and very happy and I thank the Almighty God.

Though, this is not the first time I will triumph in the draw, I was the star prize winner two years ago. I went to the Nigerian Air force base for the same Tombola Night and I also won a cow too. “I will sell the cow I have just won. To be honest, I knew I was going to win the cow because I have always been very lucky”.

The man behind Tombola

The man behind the revived event, Rex Ejumudo, then took time off to not only shed light about the occasion but also give an insight about himself to New Telegraph.

“I retired with the rank of Chief Superintendent in the Nigerian Customs and Service (NCS) and am from Warri in Delta State. We all know Warri to be the home of entertainment. Many years ago, my father had one of the biggest hotels in Warri. In those days when ships berthed in Warri ports, the white men used to visit my father’s hotel.

“That is where I learnt a lot. He (father) had wanted me to run the hotel with him; however, along the line I got an offer to join the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), which I couldn’t refuse.” Speaking further on his time with the Service, he said: “I joined the Service (NCS) in 1975 and retired in 2010 at 55, after spending 35 years in service.”

Originator of Tombola caller

According to him, his love for Tombola kicked off in 1982, when he was transferred to Maiduguri that year. “At that time it was peaceful. And that was when I started playing the game of Tombola, and I took interest. There was one Patrick Mark, who was working in a radio station in Maiduguri at that time. He invited me to come and play Tombola.”

How to call Tombola

Explaining the concept, Ejumudo said: “Tombola is a game of numbers 1 to 90. And the way you call the numbers, you put the ties in a tie bag like a scrabble tie bag. So, anyone you pick, you call. You don’t call the numbers serially because they are scattered. So, a first timer might become confused.” He then gave a clue to how he was able to master the game. “These numbers are scattered here. How do I know these numbers? But in a way, they are arranged.

So, what I did then was, if I go to Tombola, I don’t play. I just go with plain sheets of paper. I number it. Number 1, I give space. Number 2, I give space right up to 90. “The reason why I’m giving space is I should be able to write what the caller was saying before calling the numbers. So, when he quotes all those things he’s saying, I just note it down. Since he’s not calling serially, if he calls 20, I go to 20 columns and write it.

The number he wants to call next could be 45. I go to 45 columns and write what he said. Gradually, you might not get all the gimmicks in one Tombola game. “I carried that same paper to the next Tombola. Finally, I got the whole gimmick. And I got to my office. I started rehearsing those gimmicks. I can get this thing done.

And I cut carton paper, numbered it with 10-point markers 1 to 90. “So, after memorising it, I’ll keep the papers apart. And I will start using those carton paper numbered 1 to 90. I pick one number and I try to remember that gimmick that is attached to that number. Gradually, I became very proficient.”

Language is gimmicks

The retired Customs officer also explained that the game has its own language. “Some of the words used are current affairs. Some are dirty words. Dirty in a way that you paint it in a way that looks similar to that number. “Now, if I want to call 73, Nigeria changed to naira in 1973. So, that in itself is current affairs. Now, I want to call 85. I’ll say: ‘How many of you remember when Babangida came to power? After the martial song on Radio Nigeria, what did you then hear? Fellow countrymen.

That is the military way, whenever there is a takeover; they will tell you, fellow countrymen, what you are witnessing today is not a change of government, but change of leadership. You are all advised to remain calm.’ “The Army will always tell you, remain calm. That was 85, when Babangida came to power. So, some of these numbers are current affairs. So, we paint pictures that looked like that number.

For instance, number 2; what do I use number 2 for? The baby is crying, looking for mama. Mama is in the master’s bedroom, taking the hottest round I round 2. You see, it’s similar to that number, but I just conjured that. “Now, there’s what recently made waves on social media concerning the incident involving Lieutenant Ahmed Yerima that had an altercation with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike.

Now, I have picked something from there. “A good caller should be able to pick up things anywhere. Now, I used to call 40. A fool at 40 is a fool for life. Now, Wike and Yerima have given me something to think about. You are a fool. I’m not a fool. I will use it for 40 today. That is how you gather your materials. “Last week, I was reading something on social media. The write-up had to do with the Aburi Accord. On Aburi, we stand before the civil war. This happened in 1967. Now, I have joined it to my gimmicks. So, you pick materials here and there.”

History of Tombola

Tracing the history of Tombola Ejumudo said: “Tombola came to Nigeria through the military as far back as the early 60s courtesy of one British soldier, Lieutenant Colonel Mountain.

“The game was further popularised because back then our military used to travel overseas for various courses where they played it with their colleagues there. Of course when they finished they introduced it to their peers back home. “Incidentally Tombola is also played in the US where it is known as Bingo.”