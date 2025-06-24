How Mike Okonkwo Lecture, Essay Competition Boosts National, Education Devt

Share

…Bishop Okonkwo recounts gains 24 years after

First prize winner to receive N1m, laptop, plaque

I’m satisfied that the objectives are being achieved

INITIATIVES With the sterling achievements recorded since the introduction in 2000 of Mike Okonkwo Annual Lecture and Annual National Secondary Schools Essay Competition, the Presiding Bishop of TREM, Dr Mike Okonkwo is today happy that the initiatives have unrelentingly stimulated national discourse that deepens critical thinking and creative writing among Nigerian students, KAYODE OLANREWAJU examines the progress so far

Reacting to the development, the Head of National Office (HNO) of WAEC Nigeria, Dr Amos Dangut, however, described examination malpractice as the bane of quality education that undermines national developme When the Mike Okonkwo Annual Lecture and the Annual National Secondary Schools Essay Competition were introduced in 2000, little did they realise that the initiative would today after 24 years significantly impact the education sector, and set the tone for national development.

The annual essay competition for secondary schools was instituted in 2004, while the annual lecture series was introduced in 2000, under by the Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Dr Mike Okonkwo under his pet-project, the Mike Okonkwo Educational & Youth Initiative (MOEYI). The initiatives were instituted as part of the Bishop’s contributions to national and education development, as well as activities to celebrate his birthday.

Since their introduction, the programmes have since served as a major platform to interrogate and stimulate discourse on burning and topical national issues, as well as promote and reward writing skills among Nigerian children for the overall development of the nation and learning system.

The initiative instituted to promote intellectual development and the growth of young minds, has become an important platform for Nigerian students to demonstrate their writing skills and critical thinking abilities.

For a consistent of 21 years, the essay competition this year entered its 20th edition, and it has remained a platform for enhanced learning outcomes by revitalising and stirring critical thinking ability among school children; while the annual lecture which also entered its 23rd edition has continued to serve as a melting point of discourse that has consistently charted a new direction for national development.

As Bishop Okonkwo’s pet-project, both initiatives have not only become a household name in the education system and national consciousness, but has continued to foster quality education, whose fortunes had nose-dived abysmally and needed the right tonic to salvage it.

To celebrate the remarkable milestones of Bishop Okonkwo’s 80 years of impactful and enduring legacies, a series of events have been lined up, including the Mike Okonkwo Annual Lecture and presentation of prizes to winners of the essay competition, billed for September 4, 2025.

Objectives

As annual programmes that have gained popularity nationally and globally, part of the main objectives of the lecture and essay is to encourage critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and good writing skills among secondary school students with the varied essay and lecture topics often focusing on issues relevant to Nigeria and good governance.

The essay competition, as impactful as it has remained since its inception 21 years ago, is also to reshape the thought patterns of students, especially in developing their creative thinking and writing skills, as well as their problem-solving skills.

As annual programmes that have gained popularity nationally and globally, part of the main objectives of the lecture and essay is to encourage critical thinking, problem-solving skills…

Since its debut in 2004, it has continued to serve as a platform for writing skill development targeted at younger ones, as well as designed to leverage on writing skills and creativity to contribute and improve the standard and quality of the education sector, and most importantly to bolster healthy writing contests among students.

Beyond raising the standard of education, the competition at the same time is to sensitise the students by making them analytically minded so as to excel in their world by developing their ability to think through issues critically and creatively. So far, it has helped to develop students’ interest in research work, as well as enhancing their reading and writing skills; while apart from serving as a tool of encouraging reading and writing, the competition has also availed the students the opportunity to bear their mind on topical issues that are of significant importance and critical to the social-economic and educational development of the country.

As one of its contributions, the essay competition has also contributed immensely towards ICT development in many secondary schools, especially in the government-owned schools, where winners have emerged, as the schools are awarded desktops and ICT accessories as part of the prizes. On the other hand, the annual lecture is also designed to interrogate topical national issues in the areas of economy, politics, law, education, and governance, among others, with a view to addressing key challenges facing the nation and proposing meaningful solutions, as well as to suggest the way forward for national growth and development.

The series of topics interrogated by distinguished Nigerians from all shades of national development and the guest speakers are: Chief Mike Ozekome, who spoke on “The Christian, The Constitution and Politics” (2000); “Righteousness in Governance,” by Monsignor Obiora Francis Ike (2001); “Investing in the Nigerian Youth: Rescue to a Wasting Generations” by Prof Itse Sagay for 2002; “Consumer Protection, the Right of Every Nigerian,” delivered by Chief Mike Ozekome (2003); “Securing the Nigerian Future: Improving the Standards of Education” Prof Jegede Olugbemiro (2004), and in 2005, Prof Tam David West delivered the topic on “Building Leaders for Tomorrow a Collective Responsibility.”

Others are “The Rule of Law and Executive Lawlessness” by Late Prof Jadesola Akande (2006); “Political Office and Governance: for Gain or for Service” by Prof Alaba Ogunsanwo (2007); “Role of Judiciary in Sustenance of Democracy” by Prof Ilochi Okafor (2008); “Global Economic Trend: The Alternatives for Nigeria” by Prof Anya O. Anya (2009); Nigeria @ 50: Its Leadership, Development and the Future” by Maj-Gen Ishola Williams (rtd) – 2010; “Survival of Nigerian State: Political and Economic Implications, Late Chief Luguard Aminiwu (2011); “Dependence of Nigeria Economy on Crude Oil Any Alternatives?” by Prof Anya .O. Anya (2012); “Overcoming Nigerian Security Challenges….” by Dr Kalu Idika Kalu (2013); “The Power of Your Vote.

A Catalyst for a Stable and United Nigeria” by Prof. Akin Oyebode (2014); and “The Nigerian Political Class and the Citizens Quest for Good Governance” by Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola (2015). For 2016: “The State of the Nigeria Nation: Redefining our Values” was delivered by the duo of Gbenga Sesan and Mr Frank Nweke II; “Made in Nigeria Products:

The Vehicle for Sustainable Development” by Dr Nike Akande – 2017; “Nigeria’s Unity: Matter Arising” Mr Femi Falana (SAN) – by 2018; “Justice as an Instrument of Enduring Peace in Nation Building” by Mr Femi Falana (SAN) – 2019; in 2020 and 2021 the lecture was not held due to COVID-19 pandemic; “Nigeria a Country at War Against Itself: The Problems; The Solutions and the Way Forward” by Prof. Anya O. Anya – 2022; “Nigerianisation of Nigerians:

A Look Inward” by Prof Mike Ezekhome (SAN) – 2023; “Nigeria’s Pathways: Diagnosis and The Prescriptions” (2024). This year’s edition of the lecture with the theme “The Nigeria of Our Dream: Today’s Reality and a Responsible Pathfinder,” will be delivered by former Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on September 4 and will be chaired by Major-General Ike Nwachukwu (rtd)

Bishop Okonkwo

As Bishop Okonkwo set to mark his 80th birthday, billed for September 5, he appraised the initiative, recounted the achievements, and expressed satisfaction over the performance so far.

While addressing journalists at a media session held at TREM Headquarters in Gbagada, Lagos to herald the 80th birthday celebration, the Bishop, whose overwhelming passion for development, noted that through the initiative he is deploying education as a means of social change.

This is as he stated that the annual essay competition, to a large extent, has since its inception equipped students with the writing ability to compete favourably with their peers in other parts of the world, particularly in this knowledge-economy and digital age.

He said the introduction of the Mike Okonkwo Annual Lecture, and Mike Okonkwo Annual National Secondary Schools Essay Competition, was borne out of his passion for quality education, improved scholarship, development of the younger ones, enhance writing creativity, as well as to promote national development through discourse on topical socio-economic and political issues for national questions and development.

This is as he pointed out that in view of the role of the church, as the light of the world, the church service is to strengthen people’s faith, and engage on how to impact and empower the people outside the church service for them to feel God in their lives and existence. “The Mike Okonkwo Annual National Secondary Schools Essay Competition was instituted over 20 years ago, and it is still ongoing.

As a way to enrich the learning outcomes of our children, apart from the cash prize, donation of computer sets to the schools of winners have been continually sustained. These have been my way of giving back to the society through supporting quality education delivery and the lecture, which has stimulated painstaking discourse by professionals, renowned academics, educationists and political leaders and actors.

Asked why TREM has not established a university like other churches, and if there is plans to do so in the future, the Presiding Bishop said in affirmative that there was no plan for such now, but that it could be done in future, saying: “The Ministry is ongoing while many visions and dreams will outlive the people.”

“I am not and neither the church is in competition with anyone. Establishing a university is a good thing, the ministry is ongoing like I said earlier. Elisha fulfilled some of the visions of Prophet Elijah in the Bible. The coming generation can do that as I won’t put myself under any competition,” he added.

Quality

Worried by the sliding quality of education, and the drive to contribute to rescue it from its total collapse, Bishop Okonkwo said the national essay competition is to hone and sharpen the students’ writing, creative skills and ability, which the competition has continued to promote since its inception in 2004.

He said: “Part of the objectives of the competition is to nurture critical thinking and analytical skills in students as a means to prepare them adequately for the competitive world, as well as to contribute towards raising the sliding standard of education in Nigeria.

“It is gratifying that feedback from participating schools and students has really shown and proved that the competition has continued to achieve its objective of inculcating the habit of hard work, improved studying habits and reading culture, development of creative writing skills among Nigerian students, as well as stimulating knowledge.”

Tracing the trajectory of the competitions, the Presiding Bishop of TREM, however, noted that it was initiated as part of his contributions to the development of education, recalling that the national essay contest was introduced to make young people, especially students, more creative and develop the right thinking and writing abilities.

Bishop Okonkwo, who expressed worry over the need to reverse the trend of unemployment facing Nigerian youth after graduation, insisted: “There is the need for huge investment in vocational education and youth empowerment, which are key to national development.” He added: “When one looks back and listens to some of the testimonies and feedback we received from the participants and particularly the winners, one is satisfied that the objectives of the competition are being achieved.

“The poor, but brilliant pupils are getting university scholarships through the initiative and in fact there is one of the past winners who was also offered a scholarship by Oxford University in the United Kingdom for his Master’s Degree after he completed his first degree under the full scholarship offered him by Mike Okonkwo Educational & Youth Initiative (MOEYI) as champion of one of the editions of the competition. “In fact, I strongly believe we are getting a good result and this has continued to strengthen our faith in the competition.”

Speaking on the level of moral decadence and values among the youths, Bishop Okonkwo said his upbringing through his disciplinarian father and mother, as well as his secondary school life at Mayflower Grammar School, Ikenne, Ogun State, founded by renowned social critic, Late Dr Tai Solarin, also a disciplinarian, shaped his character and value system in life. “I never cheat anybody. I had a very strict background that taught me that charity in everything is a grace.

These are the virtues that have carried me this long. I have been living a life of character and virtues with zero tolerance for indiscipline and poor character,” he stated. He, however, expressed satisfaction over the performance of the students in the previous editions of the competition, saying this has subsequently encouraged him to continue and sustain the initiative.

W’Africa

Meanwhile, he pledged his readiness to expand the scope of the essay competition to cover the English-speaking West African subregion from where it would also be extended to other African nations.

Apart from the essay competition and the lecture, Bishop Okonkwo established the Vocational and Skill Development Centre, where youths are being trained in various trades, including welding, fashion designing, computer studies and masonry, among others, as demonstration of his strong belief and commitment towards the development of vocational education.

He also told journalists that the Centre was established primarily to complement the Mike Okonkwo Educational Youth Initiative, one of his pet-projects instituted for education development.

While appraising the quality of education and the need to urgently address the systemic rot, Bishop Okonkwo, who lamented what he described as the falling standard of education, expressed worry that if something urgent was not done to reverse the trend, the nation’s education institutions would only produce an illiterate population.

He, however, blamed the political leaders for the dip in the education sector, emphasising that they have failed the younger ones by providing education without employment after graduation.

“A nation where the education system has failed is heading for trouble. We should be looking at a long-term effect, and not the immediate effect. And, if we do not take urgent steps, as a church, corporate organisation, and a nation to arrest the trends, it means that in the next few years, we will have a bunch of illiterate people,” he lamented.

Still on the trajectory of the competition, be recounted that it has consistently over the years helped students to develop more interest in research work, reading extensively and writing constructively.

“In fact, winners have continued to emerge from both the government and private schools, and they have always been encouraged with gifts in cash and kind,” the Bishop said, adding that with the right environment, well-motivated system and given the right opportunities, Nigerian students would not only achieve their dreams, aspirations and desires, but also have confidence in the fact that they would be able to compete favourably with their counterparts in developed climes.

Bishop Okonkwo, who has consistently stressed that education encompasses more than just acquiring academic certificates, highlighted the importance of complimenting theoretical knowledge with practical skills that could improve one’s life.

He also expressed concern about the state of the education sector in Nigeria, criticising policymakers for their handling of the sector, even as he lamented that it seems like a deliberate attempt to frustrate the system as most Nigerian students have never seen and handled computers in their lifetime.

While urging students to acquire skills in various spheres, he stated: “Education is more than just acquiring certificates as the youth should also acquire tangible skills that could help sustain their lives positively.”

Essay

To mark the Bishop’s 80th birthday, this year’s edition of the essay contest, the 20th in its series, was flagged off with the entries on Monday, March 17, and closed on Friday, June 20, 2025.

Share