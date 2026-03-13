How Men Who Lure ‘Hook Up’ Girls, Rob Them Of Phones, Wigs, Money, Others Were Arrested

A 27-year-old man, Albert Koko-Ete Hanson, has been arrested by the Rivers State Police Command for allegedly targeting and luring young women in Port Harcourt through hook up to hotel rooms and then abduct them.

The suspect who was arrested alongside his accomplice, one 18-year-old Wisdom Okon, both from Abak Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, were arrested following a rescue operation involving hotel security personnel, when three ladies were tied up and blindfolded inside the toilet of the hotel before the arrival of the police.

Confirming the arrest, the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Grace Iringe-Koko, in a video said that the two suspects specialise in targeting young women they perceive to be affluent with the aim of collecting their money, wigs and steal other things from them.

Iringe-Koko said that the suspects often single out “classic” girls carrying high-end mobile phones, such as iPhone 15 and above, believing they could extort substantial sums of money from them or their relatives. She said the prime suspect claim he had allegedly made over N18 million from the illicit operation, since he started last year.

Genesis

One of the victims, who identified herself simply as Faith, narrated her ordeal, saying that she was assaulted and sexually abused by the suspects.

According to her, she was contacted by a hotel staff member who said a guest needed her service as a hookup girl. She said upon arrival at the hotel, after she bargained with the suspects for one hundred thousand naira for a night, she was taken to a two-bedroom apartment where the suspects were lodged.

Phone size

Faith alleged that Albert told her to sit on the floor and showed her a photograph of another lady, claiming that hersself and two other ladies knew him and accused the lady in the picture of collecting N5 million from them.

She said they demanded that she pay the money “The suspects seized my mobile phone and forced me to disclose my password in an attempt to access my bank account through my phone,” however, she had no money in the account at the time.

Threatened to harvest her organs

“When I was going through all the trouble with the suspects, I never knew that another female victim was already with the suspects in the hotel room, she was already tied up and blindfolded inside the toilet before my arrival.

When I saw it I believe that was my end, I started praying for forgiveness from God for my sins.” She added that, the suspects allegedly brought the victim out, stripped both of them, assaulted them, and tied them up again while threatening to harvest their organs.

Stealing money

Faith explained that a third female victim, who was later brought into the apartment, managed to send a distress message to her friends in the same hotel while the suspects were attempting to force her to reveal her bank application password. It was the third victim friends who alerted the hotel security personnel, who immediately intervened and rescued the three of us.

Stop hookup

Faith however said the rate at which young girls are being killed is alarming, “men see us as prey and they would want to lure us with money, because they know money is our weakness as a woman.” “After luring us with money, they will tamper with us, assault us sexually, beat us and discard us as used materials or left over.

Sometimes they take our organs and sell it, these are the risks involved in hookup, I will advise girls to stop runs and engage in something meaningful.”

Prime suspect

The prime suspect, Albert Koko-ete, reportedly confessed his crime to the police that he is married but no kids yet. He said before he started the crime he was arrested for, he was formally into foodstuff and provision business in Akwa- Ibom.

Albert confessed to the police that after he ran out of the business he was doing, the idea of robbing high class ladies in Port Harcourt came to him and he started last year. “I was arrested on February 21, 2026, after I lodged in a hotel in Port Harcourt.

I told one of the staff members that I needed a lady that will keep me company and a lady was directed to me and after we bargained, she joined me in my room in the hotel. “I don’t just want any how girls, what I want are high class girls whom I can get money from, including their wigs and other valuables so that I can sell them.

“Before Faith, a lady was brought to me, I didn’t like her, before Faith’s picture was shown to me again and I liked her and I got her contact and we both discussed about price and she accepted to go with me.”

Extort the girls

Albert said he often singled out “classic” girls carrying high-end mobile phones, such as iPhone 15 and above, believing he could extort them of substantial sums of money from them or their relatives.

He alleged that when the first lady entered into the hotel room with him, he threatened her with a knife that he’s going to kill her if she didn’t cooperate with him and his friend.

“It was when I threatened her that he gave me her phone and password and I tried to access her account to check if she has money, I saw one million, one hundred thousand naira in her account, I was not happy, because I have spent a lot in the hotel. I went out to search for another lady, it was then Faith was introduced to me through the hotel staff.”

No money

“When I checked faith’s bank account through her phone, there was no money in her account and her phone was not working well. “I was disappointed in her, I decided to go downstairs of the hotel to withdraw from the one million one hundred thousand naira I saw in the second lady’s account, I was angry thinking of the money I spent.”

Third lady

“It was in the process of going downstairs that I saw another lady and the hotel staff also introduced her to me and the lady said her money for short time is two hundred thousand naira and I agreed. “Before the third lady entered the hotel room, I had already tied up Faith and the other lady and kept them in the toilet of the hotel.”

He added: “I bought the knife and the rope I used to tie up the ladies in Port Harcourt, because I cannot travel with them from Akwa Ibom State because of stop and search on the road and I smuggled it into the hotel in my travelling bag. “Before I tied up Faith and the second lady, my friend and I sexually assaulted them.

When the third lady walked into my hotel room, she was holding iphone 15 promax, I was very happy that she’s rich. “When the third lady gave me her phone, I opened it and found eight million, three hundred thousand naira in her account, I was happy that I have made money that my stress will not be in vain.

I immediately did the same thing I did to the other two ladies earlier to her. One of the ladies with Faith in the toilet who had untie herself was the one who called her friends who were in the same hotel, to inform the security of the hotel. “That was how I was arrested with my friend and the three victims were rescued and we were taken to a Police Station.” The prime suspect said he has made over N18 million from the operation.

BBL

Albert said he prefers to go after ladies who have done butt enlargement and those with big phones, even if she doesn’t have a car, “they are type of the girls I like.” He said the reason he goes after them is because for a lady to do butt enlargement it shows that such a girl has money in her account and those latest iPhones are mostly his target and he wants to rob.

Greed

Albert said he regretted his actions, that it was greed that pushed him into the crime. “I felt remorseful because if I had been contented with the little money I was making before now, I would not find myself in this mess that I put myself because I wanted to live a big boy life. I regret my action.

“It was the spirit of I want to live large that pushed me into it. After the car I was using crashed in an accident, when I couldn’t get another one that forced me to return to the crime.

“Peer pressure is another issue that led me into the crime again, because I had stopped before now. I want to advise the youths not to take to crime, they should appreciate not being behind bars and appreciate their freedom very well.”

My first operation

However, Okon said it was his first operation with Albert when he was arrested. “I always see Albert living big in AkwaIbom and I went to him to show me the way as a big brother in the community. “When I approached him, he told me he was working in Port Harcourt, but never told me the kind of work he was doing.

When we got to Port Harcourt he told me to stay in the hotel and ladies were coming in. “It was when I saw what he was doing to the ladies that I had the idea of what he was doing. At that point I cannot leave him.

I wanted to write my West Africa Examination Council, because of lack of money I decided to join to work to make money. “I want to urge the youths outside to manage whatever they have and wait for God’s time, because crime doesn’t pay.”

Police

The police spokesperson urged young women to avoid engaging in prostitution, popularly known as “hook-up,” warning of the dangers associated with such activities and advised them to acquire legitimate skills to improve their livelihood. She added that the suspects would be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.