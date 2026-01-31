How Mayflower School Shaped Me – Dayo Amusa

Known for her unique and thought provoking movie production, Nollywood star Dayo Amusa has come a long way in the movie industry and has featured in countless movie productions. Dayo is also the National Vice President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN). In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, she spoke about her career, motherhood and her projection at the AGN level.

Congratulations to your set on celebrating 25 years out of secondary school, how do you feel?

I feel great and honored to be back in my alma-mata celebrating 25 years of growth and discipline. I am glad I was able to attend and connect with my old friends again. Though we have all grown in our respective fields and choices, those sweet memories we all shared back then are what we are all reminiscing about now.

It’s was such a beautiful and memorable day. It was a wonderful experience revisiting different buildings from the administrative building to my hostel (G1up) linking up with my classmates, celebrating our wins, success, unity and friendship.

How much of impact did Mayflower School have on you?

This citadel of excellence imparted a lot in me, the discipline, dedication and being articulate is a result of what I imbibed schooling in Mayflower School, Ikenne.

For me, the school has a way of molding you into future leaders; for instance, I used to be reserved in my early days in school but activities like silence hour, literary and debate classes, community service among others built my confidence, and today I am bold enough to stand tall for myself. In essence, Mayflower shaped me to that confident woman you admire on your screen.

How will you describe the Late Dr. Tai Solarin?

Tai Solarin was a renowned educator, a teacher, an activist, an unconventional, atheist, strict, self reliant educational philosopher. I will describe him as a staunch advocate for free education, who believed in educational equality, laying emphasis on “Knowledge is Light” He was known for his motto, “May your road be rough,” symbolising his belief in acter.

Tai as he is usually called was a man of integrity who believed in an education system that stressed practical skills, agriculture, and self-sacrifice over mere white-collar academic qualifications. He preached self-reliance and that you can see in all Ex-Mays who are excelling in their various fields. He is man who lived and died for humanity.

You are a new mum; how does it make you feel seeing your son clock one sometime last year?

I feel completely fulfilled. I have done so many wrong things in life but one thing I have done right is having my son. Motherhood is beautiful and now I am beginning to see things from a whole different angle. Right now, all I want to do is to be available for my son at all times; I want to be an intentional mother.

Motherhood is a brand-new experience for me and I am happy that I get to enjoy it firsthand. There is this calmness that comes with motherhood and I am glad to experience it after many years of waiting and giving up. My son came at the time I needed peace of mind.

Can you share some of your struggles before you welcomed your son?

For as long as I can remember, I knew I wanted to be a completely ideal woman. Having had three miscarriages, in 2015, I was diagnosed with uterine myxomatosis, and some doctors recommended removing my womb due to the complications and discomfort I experienced every month during my menstrual cycle.

I decided to fight and reject that option. I was on medications to stop the growth of tumours until my uncle’s wife advised me to come to the UK for treatment. On February 14, 2015, I had surgery to remove the tumour via TCRE Laparoscopy dye ovarian drilling procedure as I was really afraid of being opened.

Then in 2016, myself and then-partner decided to try again as we were so eager to welcome our first child together but later discovered one of my tubes was broken, and it would be almost impossible to get pregnant naturally. My dear the rest is history now as God rewrote my story for me.

As the Vice President of the Actors of Guild of Nigeria, what are you bringing to the table?

I am bringing my unwavering dedication, leadership qualities, and longstanding commitment to the growth and integrity of the Actors Guild of Nigeria. Also, my creativity and administrative excellence will bring renewed strength to the Secretariat and elevate the guild’s operational standards.

As a leader in the AGN, my tenure will be marked by transparency, innovation, and i m p a c t f u l service that will inspire both current and f u t u r e members of the A c t o r s Guild of Nigeria.

You have come a long way in the movie industry and you have shown that you mean business with some of your latest activities. What special price have you paid to be at this level?

It has only been hard work and consistency. More importantly, my dedication to the job over the years.

Coming from where you started and how things have turned out, would you say you have truly come of age in the game?

That is very right. I will give myself hundred per cent in that regard. I have long paid my dues learning and growing up in the entertainment industry. I have and still making my impact in both the Yoruba and English sector of filmmaking.

Starting as an actress and later gravitating towards movie production with a number blockbuster movies to your credit, you seem to have raised your game to enviable heights, how does it feel?

It feels good and fulfilling knowing that your productions are making a lot of positive impact out there. I feel very proud; I am not stopping anytime soon. My team and I are working on many more impactful projects that will come to fruition soon.

Some of your colleagues believe that rising to the top comes with a special price, which could sometimes be inexplicable. How did you manage to remain level-headed?

There isn’t any special price to be paid as far as I am concerned. Nothing has ever gone beyond putting in my best at every opportunity I get.

You’ve released a lot of songs in the past; what do you intend to achieve with music?

I love music. I love to write songs. It’s another way of passing messages across and expressing myself and my deeper thoughts. I am not giving up on music.

I am an entertainer! Not just an actor. I work for a cause, not for applause. Therefore, I make music to express myself, not to impress.

We’ve seen a lot of actors who tried music and failed, does that scare you at all?

I am never afraid to fail! So, I am not scared of failure or disappointment. I think not making an effort and not trying is a major failure