How Max Air Nosewheel Collapsed With Loud Bang As NSIB Launches Probe

Share

The B737-400 aircraft belonging to Max Air had a loud bang as its deceleration stage immediately landed on the 06 the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano according to the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB).

It noted that this was followed by the aircraft veering sharply to the left with the flight crew promptly regaining control and safely stopping the aircraft.

The NSIB in a statement by its Director of Public Affairs and Family Affairs, Mrs Bimbo Olawumi Oladeji further stated that the the aviation investigative body has launched an investigation into the incident involving a Boeing 737-400 aircraft with registration 5N-MBD, operated by Max Air.

The incident which occurred at about 11 pm on Tuesday at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano had 53 passengers and six crew members onboard the aircraft.

She said, “The aircraft, flying from Lagos to Kano with 53 passengers and six crew members onboard, landed on runway 06. During the deceleration phase, while still under 60 knots and with the thrust reversers engaged, a loud bang was heard, followed by the aircraft veering sharply to the left. The flight crew promptly regained control and safely brought the aircraft to a stop”.

“All 53 passengers and crew members safely disembarked, and no injuries were reported. The NSIB has deployed its GoTeam to the site of the incident. The team’s investigation will focus on identifying the root cause, including any technical, operational, or procedural lapses.”

The NSIB she noted remains committed to upholding the highest aviation safety standards and providing recommendations to prevent future occurrences, adding that as the investigation progresses, further updates would be provided.

Meanwhile, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) in a statement by its Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Obiageli Orah said the MAX Air plane experienced a nose wheel landing gear collapse and a rear tyre burst while landing on Runway 06/24 at MAKIA.

On board the aircraft were 53 passengers and 6 crew members. Fortunately, there were no injuries to the passengers or the crew members on board.

She stated that emergency services responded promptly, and the incident was managed according to the emergency response plan.

“The aircraft has been towed to Bay 5 for further investigation, which is ongoing by the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) to determine the root cause of the incident. The runway was opened at 08:00hrs after cleaning and normal flight operations have resumed.”

Share

Please follow and like us: