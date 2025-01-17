How Masked Gunmen Kidnapped Retired AIG, Odumosu’s Wife In Ogun – Police

Share

The Ogun State Police Command has narrated how the wife of retired Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Hakeem Odumosu was abducted from her home in Arepo, Ogun State, on Tuesday evening.

According to the Police, the incident occurred around 9:55 PM when four masked assailants attacked Mrs Odumosu as she was entering her residence on Aminu Street, Orange Estate.

The kidnappers forcibly dragged her from her Lexus Jeep and fled into nearby swampy areas.

The Ogun State Police Command has launched a full-scale rescue operation, with the Divisional Police Officer leading a team in a search of the surrounding area.

Some local security forces have also been deployed to assist in the search.

Commissioner of Police Lanre Ogunlowo has been briefed on the situation and has directed all available resources, including digital intelligence, to be utilized in the rescue effort.

The abduction of Mrs Odumosu has sent shockwaves through the community and raised serious concerns about security in the region.

