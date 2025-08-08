How Married Woman Who Used Brother’s Money For Bridal Shower Faked Own Kidnap To Repay Loan

A29-year-old lady, Merit Eleh has been arrested by operatives of the Delta State Police Command for allegedly staging her own kidnap with two other suspects. Eleh, who got married in March this year, was loaned three million six hundred thousand naira by her brother which she claimed she wanted to use to buy tricycle and operate it as a commercial transport in the state.

It was learnt that instead of Eleh buying the tricycle, she spent the money on her braider shower party and other expensive for her wedding. Which didn’t go well with his brother. Few months after, Eleh’s brother who loaned her the money, demanded for the refund of his money.

At that point, Eleh had no money to pay her brother, she then decided to fake her own kidnap with the help of two men with the intention of using the money collected as ransom to repay her brother loan. Eleh blamed the bridal shower party and her brother’s money spent on the party, on the wrong advice her friends gave her.

Genesis

On July 21, Eleh traveled to somewhere within the state, on the day she was supposed to return home, she called her husband that she had been kidnapped on her way home. The husband and Eleh’s brother became worried as to what to do to rescue her from the kidnapper’s de, whether to involve the police or pay the ransom to the kidnappers.

They later agreed to pay the kidnappers the ransom, after much negotiation, with Eleh’s alleged kidnappers three million naira ransom was paid to the abductors. The kidnappers didn’t collect the money in cash, rather, they asked that the husband shoould pay the ransom into a Point of Sales Operator’s account, while one of Eleh’s accomplice went to the POS operator to collect the money.

The money was shared and five hundred thousand naira was given to the two suspects and Eleh went away with two million five hundred thousand naira as own share of the money. Unfortunately, when Eleh’s husband and her brother were making efforts to raise the money, she was in the hotel with the two accomplices in Asaba enjoying herself, while the family believed she was kidnapped and in state of panic.

Petition

Eleh’s husband who wanted the kidnappers arrested and his wife rescued, wrote a petition to the Delta State Police Command. After receiving the petition, the Commissioner of Police, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, directed the Commander Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Squad, led by CSP Godwin Osadolor, to ensure that the victim is rescued unhurt.

Acting on the directive, the command led operatives to launch a coordinated intelligence-driven operation which led to the arrest of one of the accomplices Alfred Elisha, within the Asaba metropolis where he went to withdraw the ransom paid to the POS operator.

When investigating Elisha, it was in the process the police arrested another suspect, one Peter Oguchukwu, it was Oguchukwu who exposed how Eleh’s plotted her own kidnap to the police, but their own roles were just to call her husband and demand for ransom before she could be released. Oguchukwu told the police that Eleh told him she was traveling, but when returning that she would lie to her husband that she had been kidnapped and she will lodge in a hotel.

“It was after she returned to the hotel that we went to meet her at the hotel, when we got there, Eleh asked us to call her husband that she has been kidnapped and demanded for ransom of three million naira before she will be free. “It took the husband a week before he paid the ransom into the POS account.

After confirming the payment to the POS lady, two days after, Eleh went home that she’s been freed. “I knew Eleh at the company where I worked last as a security guard in the state. I knew her as a staff of the company. “When she approached me for assistance, I was surprised, she couldn’t come to me, because we are not on talking terms.

But finally she summoned courage to approach me that she wanted herself and I to run a package and I asked her what type of packaged, she said kidnapping deal. “I was shocked that a woman could bring such a criminal issue before me, she then told me her brother gave her money to keep that he wanted to buy tricycle, but instead she used the money for her bridal shower party with her friends, she said it was her friends who advised her to spend the money.

“She told me, it was her friends who deceived her to embark on the bridal shower and she begged me to get one person more in the kidnapping operation. It was Elisha who first called Eleh’s husband to demand for ransom that his wife has been kidnapped, he threatened him that if he didn’t pay the ransom they will kill his wife.

“The following day, I also called the husband to inform him that we are running out of time that if he didn’t pay the ransom quickly we are going to kill her and throw her corpse into the River Niger, but he kept begging me to spare her. The money was later sent to the POS account details we sent to him for the ransom payment. I and Elisha shared five hundred thousand naira given to us from the ransom. It was greed that led me into joining Eleh in the kidnapping deal.”

Eleh

Eleh told the police that after spending the money her brother gave her that he wanted to buy tricycle on her bridal shower, she was looking for ways to refund the money to her brother, but all her efforts proved abortive, after trying endlessly to raise the money without success. She said: “it was after my efforts failed that I decided to plan my kidnap, I then contacted Oguchukwu who helped me get Elisha, I begged them to join me instead of doing it alone. The two men were the ones threatening my brother and my husband to pay the ransom for my release.

“I knew Oguchukwu as a security guard at the company where I was working before. It was my husband and my brother who paid the ransom. The money was paid into a Points of Sales lady’s account and I took two million five hundred thousand naira, while I gave the two men five hundred thousand naira to share. My share of the ransom is still in my bank account as at when I was arrested by the police. It was lie and greed that led me into what I did.” Eleh further said, she regreted her action, “I don’t deserve to be called a mother, I want to seek my husband and brother’s forgiveness, it is the devil that pushed me into the act.”

Police

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, explaining how the three suspects were arrested said operatives of the Command successfully arrested a suspected fake kidnapper and her accomplices. The Police Spokesperson said on July 21, 2025 at about 8:30pm, the Delta State Police Command received a report of a kidnapping incident involving a female victim who was abducted by unknown armed men in the Bonsaac area of Asaba.

Acting promptly on the report of the abduction, the Commissioner of Police, directed the Commander Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Squad, to ensure that the victim is rescued unhurt. Acting on this directive, the command led detectives launched a coordinated intelligencedriven operation which led to the arrest of one of the suspect and two others.

He said: ” During the investigation efforts and strategic deployment, the operatives apprehended one Alfred Elisha at Koka Roundabout, Asaba, and another suspect, Ugochukwu Adim off DLA Road, Asaba, on July 22, 2025 at about 9am. “After the arrest of the suspects, he confessed that it was not a case of an actual kidnapping but a plot between the victim and himself.

His revelation led to the arrest of the other suspect, named Merit Eleh, 29-year -old married woman.” Edafe added that, during further investigation she confessed that the money loaned to her by her brother of about three million six hundred thousand naira to buy tricycle in order to operate it as commercial one, instead she used it to sponsor her bridal shower and hotel expenses during her wedding, which took place in March. She noted that she faked her kidnap and received a ransom of three million naira and gave her accomplices five hundred thousand naira, and she took two million, five hundred thousand naira for herself.