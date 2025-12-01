How Maritime Sector’ll Contribute N70 Trn To Nigeria’s GDP —Agbakoba

Founding President of the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping, Dr Olisa Agbakoba, (SAN), has said the maritime sector is potentially Nigeria’s largest economic sector outside oil and gas.

He noted that the Nigerian Institution of Marine Engineers and Naval Architects (NIMENA) had projected that the maritime industry could contribute approximately $44 billion (N70 trillion) annually to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) with improved governance and regulation.

He stated that this opportunity comes at a critical time, adding that Nigeria faces an acute fis- cal crisis with total public debt at N152.40 trillion (approximately $99.66 billion) as of June 30, 2025.

These were contained in his letter to the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, made available to New Telegraph yesterday.

It was titled: Unlocking Nigeria’s maritime sector potential – a pathway to realising N70 trillion annually. Agbakoba said: “Our debt servicing burden consumed N12.36 trillion (35.26% of the total budget) in 2024 and is projected at N15.4 trillion for 2025.

This exceeds the combined budgets for education, health, and defence, and far surpasses the World Bank’s recommended threshold of 22.5 per cent. “The debt servicing-to-federalgovernment-revenue ratio has risen from 76.8 per cent in 2023 to 77.5 per cent in 2024.