How Many More Buildings Must Collapse Before Nigeria Takes Action – Mauhomesng

Share

Buildings are meant to shelter us, not bury us. Yet, in Nigeria, the frequent collapse of buildings has turned what should be a rare tragedy into an all-too-common disaster.

With over 130 incidents and at least 20 deaths recorded between 2022 and 2024, the pattern remains the same—shock, outrage, government promises of investigations, and then silence.

These collapses are not acts of God. They result from human negligence, systemic failure, and, in many cases, corruption.

The latest building collapse has once again exposed serious flaws in Nigeria’s construction industry, raising urgent concerns about oversight, compliance, and the value placed on human life. Residents who once felt safe in their homes now wonder if their walls will hold through the night.

Structural engineers, if consulted at all, are often ignored, while regulators appear either overwhelmed or complicit.

It is no longer enough to count the bodies after disaster strikes. Nigeria must confront the root causes of these collapses and implement lasting solutions.

Buildings do not simply fall apart overnight. There are always warning signs—cracks in walls, shifting foundations, doors and windows that suddenly refuse to close. In some cases, residents even report unusual vibrations or water seepage.

In a properly functioning system, these red flags should trigger immediate inspections. Instead, they are often ignored—by landlords unwilling to invest in maintenance or by authorities lacking the will or resources to enforce regulations.

Many collapsed buildings in Lagos, Abuja, and other cities had been flagged for structural weaknesses long before disaster struck. Some were built with substandard materials, others were illegally modified beyond their load-bearing capacity, and many were simply too old to remain standing without urgent reinforcement.

Yet, instead of prioritizing safety, developers and property owners cut corners where they should be reinforcing them.

At the core of Nigeria’s building collapse crisis is a regulatory system that exists more on paper than in practice. The country has building codes, but enforcement is weak.

Officials who should be inspecting sites and approving buildings are often more interested in collecting bribes than upholding safety standards.

This has created an environment where buildings are erected with little regard for engineering principles. And once they start showing signs of distress, no one acts until disaster strikes.

Even when collapses occur, accountability is rare. Developers who violate regulations often escape punishment, while government agencies quickly distance themselves from the incident.

The result is a culture of impunity that allows unsafe construction practices to continue unchecked.

Beyond the statistics, the most devastating consequence of building collapses is the loss of human lives. Families go to bed expecting to wake up, only to be buried under tons of concrete.

Parents lose children, workers lose colleagues, and entire communities are left mourning preventable deaths.

Survivors often face lifelong injuries and trauma, struggling to rebuild their lives in a country where compensation and support for victims are almost nonexistent.

After each collapse, political leaders express condolences and promise reforms. Committees are set up, investigations are launched, but meaningful change rarely follows. Before long, another building crumbles claiming more lives in an endless cycle of tragedy.

Yes, Nigeria can prevent future collapses, but only with radical changes in construction oversight and regulatory enforcement. The country must shift from reactive responses to proactive measures.

This means enforcing building codes without compromise, holding developers accountable, and ensuring that only qualified professionals handle construction projects.

Technology can also help. Countries with lower building collapse rates use digital monitoring systems, regular structural integrity tests, and strict permit approvals. Nigeria must adopt similar strategies.

Additionally, residents must be empowered to report unsafe buildings without fear, and authorities must act swiftly when concerns are raised.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos and other state leaders must go beyond rhetoric. Investigations should not be closed-door affairs.

The public deserves full transparency on why these buildings failed and what steps are being taken to prevent future disasters.

Until these measures are in place, Nigerians living in multi-story buildings will continue to sleep with one eye open, dreading the moment their roof might come crashing down.

It should not take another tragedy to force action. But in a country where history keeps repeating itself, one must ask.

How many more lives must be lost before Nigeria finally takes its building crisis seriously?

Our expert team of engineers specializes in structural integrity assessments and identifying hidden risks. We can help prevent building collapses before they become disasters.

Share

Please follow and like us: