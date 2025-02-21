How Man Used Employer’s Stolen Vehicle To Defraud Ladies In Abuja

Share

A middle aged man, Sunday Bidemi, has explained how he used his boss stolen vehicle to defraud two ladies in Jos, Plateau State and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory before he was arrested by the police.

The suspect, it was learnt, had run away with his boss’s vehicle a week after he was employed as a driver. Immediately after bolting with the vehicle he went to Jos, Plateau State, enjoying with the stolen vehicle when he met a lady named Alhari Bako, but unknown to the lady that the vehicle she and Bidemi were using to cruise was a stolen car.

Genesis

Bidemi had told one of the lady, different lies and sweet talked her and used his charm and persuasive powers to convince her to assist him fuel the stolen car with N60,000, promising to pay her back.

The suspect also borrowed another N20,000 from her claiming his bank app wasn’t working and that he would return the money once he was able to access his account and promised to double it for her and buy her gifts.

“Alheri believe him because of his neat appearance and manner of dressing, in a navy blue tracksuit, she believed him without hesitation. She had no reason to doubt his story.

Trusting his promises, Bako agreed to his request, not knowing that she was walking straight into another one of Bidemi’s devious traps. “After fueling the car, Bidemi and Bako spent the night at a hotel in Saminaka, Kaduna State.

But when Bako woke up the following morning, she was left in shock. Bidemi had vanished. Not only had he disappeared, but also took with him the fuel and the N20,000 he had borrowed from her, leaving Bako stranded and penniless at the hotel.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Bako later recalled. “He seemed like a respectable person. I didn’t think for a moment that he would do something like that to me, never would I trust anyone again in my life.”

It was further gathered that Bako was not the first to fall for Bidemi’s tricks, as police was able to uncover more startling stories about his actions.

Stealing

The police operatives also discovered that the tracksuit Bidemi wore during his scam did not belong to him, it was also stolen from One Mrs. Hannah Jitina, a Naval personnel who had also fallen victim to Bidemi’s deceit in Abuja before he was arrested.

According to the police, Mrs Jitina gave Bidemi a ride to a program near Abacha Barracks Bridge, but during the journey, Bidemi stole the women’s personal items, including her Identity card, ATM card, National Identification Number (NIN) card, and Navy slip tag, but used the tracksuit everywhere he goes to in Abuja.

The stolen tracksuit, had helped Bidemi to appear respectable and trustworthy. “The suspect, who dresses well, uses the pattern to gain the trust of unsuspecting victims. Police questioned him about how he was able to trap two women.

“During interrogation he boasted that Abuja ladies are cheap to attract. Just dress nice as a man and be in a good car with air conditioning that is working, they will fall for you easily and you dupe them.”

He said; “I addressed the ladies in a courteous manner and dress well with a functional car. The ladies are easy to deceive and exploit and I also make them feel at ease, they don’t suspect me before scamming them. It is easy to scam ladies in Abuja.”

More victims came forward to the police after he was arrested, it became evident that Bidemi has developed a pattern of behavior. “He would first charm his victims, often by appealing to their sense of kindness and by pretending to be in need, and once they trust him, he would exploit that trust for his personal benefit.”

In November 2024, what began as an innocent interaction between two men in Abuja turned into a full-blown case of fraud, theft, and betrayal that no one saw coming.

Mr. Wilson Egun, a successful businessman in the capital city, had no idea that an offhand conversation with Bidemi would lead to such a devastating outcome. Egun’s misfortune began in Mararaba, an outskirts of Abuja, when he found himself lost and in need of directions.

At that moment, he crossed paths with Bidemi, who appeared friendly and familiar with the area. Eager to help, Bidemi offered to guide him personally to his destination.

During the ride in Egun’s vehicle, the two men struck up a conversation, and Egun, needed a driver for his personal and business needs, saying he was looking for someone trustworthy to fill the position.

This was when Bidemi, with confidence seized the opportunity. He claimed to be an experienced driver in search of employment. He expressed his eagerness to work, pointing to his past driving experience as evidence of his qualifications.

Impressed by Bidemi’s self-assurance and his willingness to help, Egun made an impulsive decision. There was no interview, no background check, and no formal agreement.

The two men simply shook hands, and without further hesitation, Egun offered him the job. For the first few weeks, everything appeared to go smoothly.

Bidemi seemed to fulfill his duties as a driver with reliability, Egun, trusting his instincts, didn’t think twice about the arrangement. However, things took a different turn that shattered Egun’s faith in humanity.

“Egun asked Bidemi to drive his elderly mother, Mrs. Monica Egun, to a hospital in Cite C Estate, near Airport Junction in Gwarimpa. Mrs. Monica was in need of medical attention, and Egun, unable to accompany his mother himself, trusted Bidemi to ensure her safe journey.

After dropping Mrs. Monica off, Bidemi was supposed to return to Mrs. Egun’s home.” Bidemi instead of returning to the hospital, made an unexpected and shocking decision, he took off with Egun’s grey 2016 Toyota Corolla.

He fled the area, leaving Mrs. Monica stranded at the hospital and Egun, who had trusted him, reeling in disbelief. When Mr. Egun discovered what had happened, his initial feelings of shock and confusion quickly turned to anger and frustration.

How could someone he had extended his trust to, someone who seemed so helpful and genuine, betray him so ruthlessly?

Report

In a panic, Egun immediately reported the theft of the car to the Maitama Police Division and the Anti-Car Theft Unit in Abuja.

The vehicle, which represented a significant financial investment, had been stolen right from under his nose. Despite the urgency of the situation, weeks passed with no sign of the car or Bidemi.

The emotional toll was considerable on Egun. As the days turned into weeks, he couldn’t help but reflect on how easily he had let his guard down and placed his trust in a complete stranger he met on the road. “I trusted him,” Egun later reflected.

“He seemed genuine, he helped me, and I never imagined he would steal from me. “After nearly a month of waiting, and with no sign of the car or the thief, a breakthrough came on December 15, 2024.

Bidemi was finally apprehended in Masaka, Nasarawa State, where law enforcement officers tracked him down. Bidemi, unaware that the net was closing in on him, had been using the stolen vehicle openly, driving around in the same car he had stolen from Abuja freely.”

Arrest

On the day of his arrest, he was reportedly seen washing the car, a bold move that ultimately led to his downfall. When policemen arrived, they caught him red handed.

But the story didn’t end there, Bidemi’s arrest unearthed even more shocking truth about his criminal behavior, revealing a complex web of deceit.

“Despite his efforts to evade justice, Bidemi’s luck eventually ran out. The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police, working tirelessly to locate him, finally managed to track him down.

He was arrested and is now facing multiple charges, including grand auto theft, fraud, impersonation, and theft of personal belongings.”

Vehicle recovery

The stolen vehicle was recovered and returned to Egun, although the emotional and financial damage had already been done. Egun was grateful to have the car returned. “It was a hard lesson,” he said.“It’s hard to trust people, even when they seem trustworthy.”

According to police, the case serves as importance of caution when dealing with strangers, particularly when it comes to matters involving money, trust, and personal belongings.

Egun’s willingness to help someone he met by chance ultimately resulted in a series of unfortunate events that caused him emotional distress and financial loss.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, has urged members of the public to be vigilant and to take necessary precautions when hiring domestic workers, drivers, or anyone who will have access to personal information or valuable possessions.

He emphasised the significance of conducting thorough background checks. “Before hiring any domestic worker or driver, ensure that you properly vet them.

Ask for valid identification, whether it’s a National ID card, driver’s license, or passport. References from previous employers are also crucial in helping you assess an individual’s trustworthiness and reliability,” CP Disu advised.

“Take time to observe their behavior. Don’t rush into hiring someone without properly evaluating their integrity. If you have any doubts, take the time to verify their information or look for red flags.”

For those concerned about vehicle theft, CP Disu recommends installing tracking devices in cars. “Tracking devices is an effective tool in ensuring the recovery of stolen vehicles,” he said.

