How Man Stabbed Cousin To Death Over Levy in Lagos

Murder

A 43-year-old man, Jimoh Moruf has reportedly been stabbed to death by his cousin over levies at Igbokusu village in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State. It was learnt that the deceased and his cousin, one Lateef Rauf, 41, mans a road block, collecting levies from articulated vehicles conveying goods in and out of their community. Argument was said to have ensued between the two over the money they are collecting from the articulated vehicles coming into their community.

Residents narrate the cause

Mr. Kunle Adebayo, who was at the scene when the incident happened, said the cousins were at the bus stop collecting levy from vehicles, but suddenly argument ensued between the two. He said: “Where I was standing, I saw the two of them shouting at each other, but what prompted it I couldn’t say and I stood up and went to them and pacified both of them and left to go back to my workshop.

“I was working on a door when one of my apprentice rushed in to call me that Rauf has stabbed Moruf on the eye, chest and hand, I and some other residents dashed out to the hospital where he was confirmed dead by the medical doctor on duty. “Before we got to the village, Rauf was nowhere to be found. He had taken to his heel, fortunately, some youths of the community were able to fish him out from his hiding. He has been handed over to the police at Langbasa police division for appropriate prosecution. It is devil that entered him.

“Unfortunately, they are both cousins working for the community, it baffles me till date, what led to the clash to the extent of stabbing his brother to death. The deceased has since been buried according to Islamic rite, I pray for the repose his soul.” Another resident, who didn’t want his name in print, said he believed the cause of the clash will be money. “What else will cause it, he enquires?” That sunny afternoon, he said, a day he would always remember, “the spot where Moruf was lying after he was stabbed was full of blood.

When I pass through there, it always reminds me of him and his cousin.” He said: ” I was going out that fateful day, when I saw them shouting at each other, I thought it was a minor issue. It was when I came back in the evening that I was told Rauf had stab Moruf, I was shocked. “I was told they were fighting because of money. I don’t know why a brother would decide to stab his own blood because of money. That’s where we found ourselves in Nigeria.

The assailant is with the police. “What we usually face in the community was the issue of land grabbers, but for some period now, it has reduced before this unfortunate incident set in. I pray God console the family and parents the deceased left behind. Because I don’t know where the deceased mother will start from now to have a grown up man like him.” He added that brothers should always trust t h e m s e l v e s when it comes to issues of money.

“I believe it has dawned on Rauf now, b e c a u s e I heard s o m e people in the community were persuading him to allow peace to reign that fateful day before he eventually stabbed his cousin Moruf. Annoyance will never take you anywhere, we should always learn how to control our anger. It is a pity he would celebrate the Christmas and new year in detention.”

Visit to Victim’s house

When our correspondent visited Moruf’s family house in the community, some sympathisers were seen gathered mourning with his wife and other family members. According to the deceased friend, Abiodun, he was not at home when the incident happened, but had to rush down. He said he was in Epe, where he went to work when another friend called him to tell him about the death of Moruf, he had to leave what he was doing to rush down. “It was when I got into the community that I was told what transpired between the two of them.

It was an unfortunate incident. I saw him a day before the incident. Now he’s no more. We cannot blame God for what happened. “The community trusted both Moruf and Rauf, that was why they were allowed to man the road to collect the levy. Since they have been there no issues of this kind have been heard of them. They never annomity, said the victim and the suspect both walked to the scene where they mounted roadblock to collect levy. She said she was in her shop when she saw them going that fateful day, they even greeted her.

“I was sleeping when I heard noise from people that one of them stabbed another, it was when I got close to the scene that I got to know that it was Rauf that stabbed Moruf on the chest, he was already dead before he was rushed to the house in the community. Throughout that day it was still like a dream to me, because I saw the two of them that fateful day walking down the road. “I don’t pray we witness such incident in the community again.

Both of them are cousins. If you go to the spot where Moruf was stabbed his blood stain is still on the floor. I don’t pray wie witness such in our community again, because both of them are young compared to me, I wept throughout that day. We have never witnessed such a case before in our community.” However, when our correspondent tried to see the deceased wife, she was said to be sleeping, as she was unable to sleep for days. “Please let’s allow her to sleep, she has not been able to sleep for days now, we are still mourning the death of her husband.

It was a painful incident to us all. “People have been coming to sympathise with her since the incident happened, as a result of that she was unable to sleep well, we don’t want to disturb her, if we wake her up now she may not sleep again. Please don’t be annoyed.” The suspect was said to have been arrested the following day in the neighboring community where he ran to for hiding.

How suspect was arrested

A source in the community said it took the intervention of the lo- cal vigilance and youths before he was arrested in the neighboring community and taken straight to the police station where he was thereafter locked up. The source said the suspect knew the gravity of his of- fence that was why he took to his heels to another community, so as not to be lynched by angry residents on the fateful day.

“Throughout the day, he was just weeping, he knew he had made a terrible mistake, that was why he was crying, at a point those of us who went to arrest him pitied him. I believe there is much to the incident than eyes can see. But I pray the incident will not divide both families.”

Police reaction

Confirming the incident, the Lagos State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said on Wednesday, December 13, at about 2:1pm, the Langbasa Police Division received information that two cousins identified as Lateef Rauf, 41 and Maruf Jimoh, 43, engaged themselves in a physical combat at Igbokusu community in Eti-Osa Local Government Area.” He said they both engaged each other over levy imposed on articulated vehicles, conveying goods into their community.

“During the scuffle, Rauf allegedly stabbed Maruf on his eye, chest and hand, which made Maruf to bleed to death, while Rauf took to his heels and the scene was visited by officers of Langbasa Police Division, photographs of the deceased was taken, the corpse was immediately buried according to Islamic rites.” He, however, said normalcy was restored in the community and efforts intersified and resulted into the arrest of the assailant on Thursday, December 14, while investigation is ongoing on the matter.