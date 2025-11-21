How Man Poisoned Self After Losing Bike, Phone To Gambling In Ogun Community

A motorcycle rider, identified simply as Kunle, had attempted killing himself after reportedly losing his bike, money and phone to betting at the Omulisogbe, Ofada area of Ogun State.

The victim who is a father of one had gambled with money, but after losing, he used his bike and phone to play, unfortunately he still lost. It was learnt that this was not the first time Kunle was gambling with his property for which he wins some and loses some.

Genesis

On Saturday, November 15, after working for the day, he went to a mechanic shop to fix his bike and later proceeded to the gambling shop where he played a game that he bet with N5,000, but lost. The sister, who didn’t want her name in print, said after her brother loses N5,000 to the first game he was not satisfied and decided to bet with his phone and also lost.

She said her brother thought he was going to win the next game and then decided to play another game with his bike, but immediately he lost the bike in the game he rushed home and told her wife to leave the house that he was no more interested in her, not knowing he had other plans.

“The wife was still arguing with him outside their house that she was not leaving him, when the husband went into the room, he took a poisonous substance that he uses to produce paint and drank, that was when he collapsed and fainted and the wife raised an alarm.

“It was the cry from the wife that alerted the neighbours who rushed towards him and gave him palm oil to revive him, before he was later rushed to the hospital where he is presently battling to survive. I am tired of the whole situation. “I pray he survives the poison that he took, so as to serve him a lesson and those who base their lives on gambling for survival.”

Third suicide attempt

Our correspondent learnt that this incident was not the first time that Kunle would attempt suicide after losing a bet. A resident who also didn’t want his name in print said last year Kunle also used his tricycle to play bet at a betting centre, but lost the tricycle to the game.

The source said he couldn’t pay the owner of the tricycle who gave it to him on installment payment, he also attempted to kill himself, but also survived it. “I am close to the family, they have tried their best to empower him, but he is used to gambling, but plays it secretly without any trace, but exposes himself after taking the poisonous substance.

“It was his wife’s scream that alerted us on Saturday evening, we have been battling to save him since then, we gave him palm oil to drink so as to vomit the poisonous substance that he took, he was just lying on the couch without moving. “We don’t know his health status now, because the hospital where he was rushed to is a bit far from our house.

Our prayer is for him to survive the poison and return back healthy. “The betting has become part of his life, I have tried my best to discourage him from playing betting, as he continues to work, he cannot point at something he has achieved. It is disgusting for a family man like him.”

The source added that, some of his co- riders told him if he truly wanted to die he should go to the expressway for vehicle to crush him. “He knew the poison he took is not strong enough to kill him that was why he kept taking it. Truly, if he wants to die he should go to the expressway, wait for vehicle to crush him to death instead of taking poisonous substance that will not kill him fast.”

Bike owner

A mechanic who simply identified himself as Segun said Kunle had been coming to fix his bike at his shop before now. Segun said he was fixing another customer’s bike when Kunle brought his own, after checking what happened to it, “he requested for my bike to go to where he was to go buy the spare parts, I waited for three hours without his return, I thought he had gone ahead to use it to take passengers.”

He said: “I waited throughout the day, without seeing him, hoping he will return it the following day, which is Sunday morning. “I was preparing for church on Sunday morning when I received phone calls that Kunle has taken poison to kill himself.

It was when I got to his house that I got to know that he used my bike for betting and lost the game. “I was told before he used my bike, he had played the bet with his N37,000, when he didn’t win he then decided to use my bike to play another game. I went straight to his sister’s house to report him to her.

“Immediately, I left the sister’s house, I went straight to his house, I met him lying on the floor with a lot of palm oil in his mouth. The palm oil was given to him to revive him after he took the poison to kill himself.” Segun said he has been trying to raise money to pay back the betting people and recover his bike back from them.

“The person who gave him the bike he is riding on installment has come to my shop to retrieve his bike. But mine is still with the betting people. This incident has taught me a lesson, never will I allow my customer to take my bike away from me.”

Co-riders

Some of his colleagues who spoke with our correspondent said that they were surprised when they heard that he attempted to commit suicide for losing his motorcycle, phone and money to betting. One of them who gave his name as Jelili said he is not the first person to lose betting, but committing suicide is not the solution to the problem.

“I was told he has lost things to the betting game, it’s a pity he didn’t stop. “As for me I have a family, I only play when I feel like playing not every time, because if you form it as habit it will be difficult to leave the game.

“Some of my colleagues played it very early in the morning, there belief is that whatever money they make from the betting they will use it to support whatever they make from their motorcycle business.”

Another motorcycle rider, who gave his name as Ifeanyi said the major problem confronting youths in Nigeria now is gambling, betting, hard drugs and alcohol. “I was surprised when I heard Kunle took poison to kill himself because he lost his motorcycle, phone and money to betting.

“I don’t play it. I pity him and I pray God revive him, because if he didn’t die, it will serve as a lesson to him and others who are playing. “We just lost one of our members that same Saturday, he took poison, what does he want people to be talking about us.