How Man Made Incision On The Private Part Of An 18-year-old Girl

The Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, presided over by Justice Rahman Oshodi, has been informed of how a man, Lukman Alade, allegedly made an incision on the private part of an 18-year-old girl (name withheld) and raped her.

The information came through an Investigative Police Officer (IPO), DSP Morayo Ogunsokan, while being led in evidence by the counsel for the Lagos State Government (LASG), Ms Bukola Okeowo. In addressing the court, the IPO intimated to the judge that she received a report of alleged rape on September 12, 2022, about 4.30 p.m. from the alleged survivor.

While explaining that immediately after the case was reported, she took a voluntary statement from the alleged survivor, while the statement of the defendant was taken under caution, Ogunsokan revealed that the survivor hinted to her at the station that the defendant allegedly raped her on September 11, 2022, about 4:40 p.m. after she rejected his advances.

The IPO told Justice Oshodi that, “The survivor told me that she was on her way to collect her phone when she was accosted by the defendant, and he made sexual advances towards her, but she rebuffed him. “She said she later found herself in the room of the defendant with her pants removed, her pubic hair shaved, and the defendant had made incisions on her vagina and legs.

“She added that the defendant put a ring on his finger, inserted the same finger into her vagina and raped her thereafter. “She said it was when her phone rang that she became conscious of what was going on, and she asked the defendant what she was doing in his house.” The witness, who further told the court that the alleged survivor asked the defendant where her pubic hair was, and he gave it to her, added that the survivor reported the case to her parents when she got home.

The IPO informed the court that the defendant confessed to removing her pants, shaving the girl’s pubic hair and making incisions on her vagina and legs.DSP Ogunsokan posited before the judge that when she got to the scene of the incident, the house was locked and that the landlord had chased the friend of the defendant, whom they stayed together, away, due to the incident.

“Based on what was reported, and what the defendant said, he accepted shaving her pubic hair, making an incision and the lady said he slept with her. “I am not a medical practitioner, that was why I sent her to Mirabel Medical Centre for examination.

“After the result at Mirabel, the defendant was charged to court based on the allegation against him,” DSP Ogunsokan said. Alade is standing trial on a twocount charge of rape and sexual assault by penetration. According to the prosecutor, the defendant allegedly committed the offence on September 12, 2022, on EnuOwa Street, Lagos Island. The alleged offence, the prosecutor said, offends Sections 260 and 261 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.