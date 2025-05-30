How Man Killed Girlfriend, Set Her Ablaze For Ditching Him

Share

•We want justice, says family

Love they say is a beautiful thing, but when it goes sour there no telling what a jilted heart could do. So is the story of Abubakar and Blessing.

They were in love, but after sometime, Blessing got tired of the relationship and told Abubakar that she wanted to opt out, but the lover boy would not have any of that.

Embittered by Blessings’ boldness to want out of a relationship he had thought was a forever one, he got some of his friends and gang members together with the intent of teaching her a lesson and in deed they did as they crept in on her, killed her and set her remains ablaze.

It was learnt that immediately the lady told Abubakar that she was no longer interested in the relationship, because of his irrational behavior in the market, the boy was not happy.

Our correspondent also learnt that when Blessing told her boyfriend that she was no more interested in the relationship, out of annoyance he and his gang members descended on her and beat her up on Friday, but some elders in the market intervened and asked both of them to go their separated way.

But the next day Saturday, May 24, 2025, the cornered her, killed her and set her ablaze.

Genesis

A friend of the deceased who didn’t want her name in print for fear of harassment said before the fateful Saturday that Blessing was killed and burnt, the deceased and Abubakar were no longer relating with each other.

The source said Blessing had been telling her before she was killed that she doesn’t like the rough lifestyle of her boyfriend and that as a result of that she wanted to leave him.

I advised her to discuss with her boyfriend, probably to tell him what she doesn’t like about him, maybe they will be able to resolve it and continue their relationship, Blessing insisted she was no longer interested in the relationship.

On Friday, May 23, both came across each other in the market, because Blessing was a food vendor, they wanted to fight that fateful day, but they were separated and asked to go by the security in the market.

The source said when she came back she explained to her what transpired between her and the boyfriend, “I advised her to thread with caution, because of the environment where we’re in.

She said: “That same Saturday she was killed, in the evening while she was going into the market to deliver food to some of her customers, the same boyfriend with his gang accosted her with the intention of beating her.

Abubakar and his gang were warned by some elders in the area never to harass her anywhere in the market anymore.

“Some of my friends and I thought it was over between them, not until Saturday night around 9pm, when I received a phone call from a friend that Blessing has been set ablaze by her boyfriend and his gang near mile 12 market, Blessing and I are from Obi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, definitely, she’s my sister.

“When I and other people from Nasarawa State rushed to the scene, she was still burning, but there was nothing we could do to save her, we screamed, called for help, people came out and water was poured on her to quench the fire, but she died before she was rushed to a nearby hospital in the area.

I don’t know why Abubakar should kill her in that manner, because she was no longer interested in him. We are minority in the market, we were threatened by some people not to tell anybody what happened to our sister.

“As for me, there is no way I will remain silent for an injustice done to my sister from the same village in Nasarawa State. Those police arrested, were part of Abubakar’s gang, but the suspect himself still walk around in the market and still threatening us not to complain that his boys will beat us and chase us out of the market, some of our people are afraid of talking.

I want to beg the police to arrest everyone involved in the gruesome murder of Blessing in that cruel manner.” She added that, “Police has a lot to do in the Mile 12 Market, especially Gangare, to raid hoodlums who sleep in slums selling drugs, but have no tangible thing doing in the market.

“If you come to Gangare at night a lot of atrocities are going on there, some of the hoodlums were the ones who burnt our sister to death.

I urge police to come at night and see for themselves what is happening inside the community, it is beyond imagination, majority of them disguise to be traders but they are dealing on hard drugs and some other things I will not mention.

” Investment

Another resident of the area who gave his name as Abdullahi said the manner the girl died was too cruel. Abdullahi said he saw the lady and her boyfriend on Friday when they first had encounter in Gangare, but people intervened, the girl was told to go and the boyfriend was begged to allow peace reign.

“Abubakar told me that it is either him or nobody and I begged him not to do anything to her and he promised me, not until I heard that the girl has been set ablaze by Abubakar and his gang.

I was pained that he could do that because of woman, he told me that what pained him most was the money he invested on the deceased, because I know who Abubakar is. I begged him not to harm her, not knowing he had another plan.

“He couldn’t carry out the act in Gangare community where he lives with Blessing, he knew it would be difficult for him, which was why he went to the Expressway at Mile 12 Market area to carry out the act.

We have hundreds of people like Abubakar here in Gangare smoking and selling all kinds of hard drugs to both old and young boys and men. “I don’t want Blessing to die in vain, I want justice for her, she died in a gruesome way.

I want to beg police to clear the Mile 12 Market and it’s environ, including Gangare slum of criminal elements who have turned the place to their hideout.” Our correspondent visited the office of the Chairman, Mile 12 Market to get his reaction on the incident, but he was said not to be at the office.

Those at the office said they have no right to talk to journalist, except the chairman of the market.

Threat

One of the deceased town persons, who also didn’t want her name mentioned said they all would have loved to talk to me, but they were afraid of being harassed by the traders.

She said that when the incident happened, some authorities in the market wanted to cover it, but because some people have recorded the video and sent it out that was why they were not able to cover it.

“Because we are in the minority, we are not from the core north, that was why we are being harassed and intimidated not to talk to journalist about the incident, we want Blessing to get justice that is why we are talking.

I want to appeal to the Nasarawa State government to intervene in the matter. “As I speak with you now, I and others who are from the same village with the deceased don’t know what to tell her mother in the village.

We all ran to Lagos because of herders and farmers clash, because we didn’t want to die, yet we came across the death again in Lagos. We left our village because we couldn’t withstand the herders attack.

“I also want to appeal to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police not to pervade justice in this case, I want everyone involved to be arrested and dealt with according to the law.”

Police

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the two principal suspects who participated in the dastardly act have been arrested. Hundeyin said the young lady’s body was set ablaze on May 24, 2025, in the slum “GANGARE“ by the canal behind Mile 12 Market area of the state.

“Contrary to speculations circulating and other misinformation about the cause of the murder of the deceased, it was found out that the deceased was residing in the slum with her northern relatives, and her exact profession remains unidentified at this time.

“During preliminary investigation it was clearly revealed that she is from Nasarawa State and not a Yoruba Woman.

The protracted problem between her and her boyfriend now at large, who wanted at all cost to compel her back into the love relationship after break up resulted in the boyfriend conspiring with other suspects, two of whom are in police custody to round her up, attack and kill her in cold blood and set her body ablaze.

“The killing of the young lady in cold blood is clearly a premeditated crime of conspiracy and cold blooded murder, which should be condemned by all. There was no element of blasphemy by the victim before her gruesome murder.

“The two arrested suspects are currently in custody at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), where they are assisting the Police detectives and investigators in efforts to arrest other perpetrators involved in the murder of the young lady.

“There was no tension or threat of reprisal attack between any ethnic group against the other in Ketu Mile 12. While awaiting the outcome of the investigation which would certainly be made public, people are implored to exercise restraint and refrain from spreading unverified information that may cause unnecessary fear.

“The Lagos State Police Command remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents and would continue to provide timely updates as the investigation progresses.”

