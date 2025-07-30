How Man In Lagos Prison Coordinates Arms Purchase In Ondo For Bandits In Zamfara

Troops of the Nigerian Army operating under Operation Hadin Kai yesterday apprehended a suspected foreign terrorist while attempting to infiltrate a security perimeter in Yobe State, just as it arrested two men sent by an inmate of a prison in Lagos State to purchase arms in Ondo State for bandits in Zamfara State.

The troops also neutralised scores of terrorists, apprehended several others and rescued victims in various operations across theatres of operation.

A credible source told the an adult female and a child, voluntarily surrendered to troops of 202 Battalion in Bama after escaping from the Churchur axis.

The military source described the development as a sign of sustained pressure on insurgent enclaves. In Sokoto State, the source revealed that troops of 8 Division Garrison killed two armed elements in a fierce gun battle in Tsamaye and Mai Lalle, Sabon Birni Local Government Area.

He said that three AK-47 rifles and a motorcycle were recovered at the scene. In Kebbi State, he said the troops of 1 Battalion Rear intercepted a cattle rustling attempt in Sauna Village, Argungu Local Government Area.

According to him, the rustlers abandoned 251 cows and fled, adding that the animals were recovered and returned to their owners.

In Ondo State, the source said that troops of 323 Artillery Regiment operating in Igbara-Oke, Ifedore Local Government Area intercepted two suspected gunrunners attempting to purchase weapons.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the inability of the suspect, from Niger Republic, to speak any Nigerian language had prompted further investigations into possible transnational ties.

He said the operation was conducted by troops of 120 Task Force Battalion in Katarko, Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State. In Borno State, he revealed that two relatives of terrorists,