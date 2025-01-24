How Man Bathed Wife With Hot Groundnut Oil For Denying Him Sex

Share

A 35-year-old man, Kazeem Sholola has allegedly bathed his wife, Mutiat with hot groundnut oil for refusing to sleep with him.

It was learnt that Kazeem went to where his wife was squatting with their four children to persuade her to return home that he was missing her and wanted to make love with her.

The victim was said to have told him that she is not coming home that they are no longer husband and wife, that he should be serious with his life, these was said to have angered the man and he later went to meet the woman in the shop where she was cooking.

He started beating her and out of annoyance picked up the groundnut oil the woman wanted to use to prepare food for her children and poured it on her and also stabbed her several times on different parts of her body before help came her way.

Our correspondent gathered that Mutiat separated from her husband due to constant beating and assault and started squatting in a paper seller’s shop with her four children.

She also engages in menial jobs to survive with her children by helping people to wash clothes and clean houses, yet the estranged husband still go to where she was squatting to threaten to kill her, if she refuse to continue marrying him.

Genesis

Mutiat was in the shop where she was squatting on Saturday, January 18, 2025 at Ring Road street, Owode Egba area of Ogun State, preparing food for her children when her husband came.

Our correspondent also gathered that the couple were separated last year by their family members as a result of constant beating of the woman by her husband on the slightest provocation.

Mrs Aina Oduntan, who is the victim’s friend said it was because the suspect wanted to make love with her that he came to meet Mutiat where she was squatting to come back home, and she declined his plea that she is not coming.

Immediately Kazeem got to where his wife and children were sleeping, he gave Mutiat N200 to buy him fufu that he was hungry, the victim didn’t mind that they had broken up, she went to buy it for him and took from the soup of the woman accommodating her and gave to him to eat.

“After finishing the food, Kazeem called me again and reported his wife to me that he begged her to return home and I told him my friend cannot come back, because of his character.

Immediately Kazeem finished talking to me, he went into the shop where his wife was cooking for their children and picked up the hot oil his wife wanted to use to fry fish and pour it on her and also tried to stab her.

“It was some good Samaritan in the community that came to her rescue and I was called to come. Before I got to the scene, Kazeem had been arrested by the police and taken away.

“Three days before the incident, Kazeem had called me to beg his wife again to return home, but the woman said she was no more interested in the marriage, but her interest is how to take care of her children.

Mutiat told me her husband is not a serious person, it is through the clothes she washes for people and cleaning of houses she makes the money to take care of her children.

But all he wanted is for his wife to come home and make love with her. “Kazeem didn’t know what his wife was going through and also doing to take care of their children, all he wants is to sleep with her.

He then accused Mutiat of sleeping around in the community, but what the woman does is menial jobs and also sleep in my mother’s shop with her four children, because she couldn’t afford house rent.

Everybody knows her in the community because of the kind of work she does.” She further said, “if you see the victim, no man will want to call her, not to talk of asking her out. She looks haggard and emaciated.

“I am begging the Ogun State Ministry of Women Affairs and the first lady to come to her rescue, we have no money to take care of her at the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta where she is receiving treatment.

We need help from Nigerians. I don’t want her to die. She is an orphan. “One fateful day, I was at home when Kazeem called me again, and said his wife, Mutiat didn’t allow him to sleep with her again. He threatened to deal with her.

What happened to her is as a result of the threat. I don’t want her to die, Governor Dapo Abiodun should help her.”

Shopowner

The owner of the shop where Mutiat and her children sleeps who doesn’t want her name mentioned in the print said she saw the victim with her children sleeping in front of her shop one fateful night.

After narrating what transpired between her and her husband, she decided to allow them sleep in one of her shops, she is not the first person she has helped.

“Mutiat and I were in the shop that fateful day before I went to the market, it was when I left for the market that her husband arrived.” She added: “The husband knew he cannot come when I am around.

I was told when Mutiat went to grind pepper that she wanted to use to cook stew for her children, she told the person who wanted to grind the pepper that she was feeling that Kazeem will do something bad to her that day.

“I was at the market when I received phone call about the incident. After the incident she was rushed to Ore Ofe clinic, but later referred to another hospital in Sagamu, but now at the Federal Medical Centre. Everybody in the community contributed money to take her to the hospital.”

Victim’s brother

Mr. Kazeem Matiku who is the brother to the victim described the incident as an unfortunate one, saying it was because the same assault that made both couple family to ask them to go their separate way.

Matiku said since their separation, Kazeem didn’t allow Mutiat to have peace of mind, even in the shop where she was sleeping with her four children. He said both of them separated last year September and don’t live together as a couple again, because of the rascality of the husband.

“I was told she was cooking food when the husband poured hot groundnut oil that she was using on her and also stabbed her several times, because his wife didn’t allow him to sleep with her, he then accused my sister of sleeping around with men in the community, but my sister is not that kind of person.

“What annoyed him was because my sister didn’t allow him to touch her. When he came my sister was said to have told him to go that she didn’t want to see him.

All I want for my sister is her quick recovery and Ogun State government’s assistance to take care of her and her four children. “He stabbed my sister on the neck and her back. His plan was to kill him and lock her up in the shop to implicate the shop owner.

Victim rescued

A woman who simply gave her name as Abigail said few minutes after the victim left her place where she came to grind pepper, she overheard her sending her children to go and buy fish that they wanted to use to cook for them, before going to do her menial job in the morning, when her husband came and said he was hungry.

“The husband then gave her money to buy something for him, after eating, the woman also gave him money to go to the clinic where the husband use to treat his wound that he sustained in an accident from motorcycle.

“After he came back from the clinic he went inside the shop where his wife was cooking and put off the gas fire and suddenly pick up the groundnut oil that she was using to fry something and poured it on her and also grabbed her, held her down in order to stab her to death.

I and one elderly man selling water opposite me in the community ran towards the victim and rescued her and we locked up the husband in another shop.

“Kazeem also used clothes to cover her mouth to prevent her from screaming, his plan that day was to kill her, but God save the woman. I don’t know when not sleeping with a woman became an offence.

The victim said she doesn’t want another baby. I pray God spare her life. This is not the first time of the man beating her. “Even last year December, he also came to the same shop to beat the woman and burn the clothes she bought. It is not by force to marry.

The victim said she’s no longer interested in him, yet he wants her back to turn her to sex machine. And he’s not taking care of her and his children.”

The five year old daughter of the victim told our correspondent that she didn’t want her father to return from the police station where he was detained by the police. The distraught girl, Fatima said her mother had suffered a lot in the hands of her father.

“I don’t want my mother to die, she’s the one taking care of me and my brothers. My father is a wicked man, he told my mother to come home, because she didn’t go back home that was why he came to beat her. I love my mother, I don’t like my father.”

Police

The Ogun State Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Omolola Odutola, said the Divisional Police Officer in Owode Egba Division had promptly intervened in a case involving gender-based violence and assault against a housewife, leading to the arrest of her husband for causing various injuries to her.

Odutola said On January 18, 2025, at about 12:20noon the Divisional Police Officer received a report from members of the Ring Road community regarding an incident involving Kazeem Sholola, and his wife, Mutiat Sholola.

“Kazeem, in an uncontrollable anger over a misunderstanding, poured hot oil over his wife’s body and also stabbed her in the head. The suspect has been apprehended and is currently under investigation and charged to court.

Share

Please follow and like us: