How Man Accused Of Jealousy, Envy Stabbed Wife To Death, Poisoned Self In Ogun

Murtala Sogbade, the brother of Ganiyat, a mother of three who was allegedly killed by her husband, Ayoola Ayanwale, has described the man as a serial wife beater, a jealous man, known for neglecting his family.

Ganiyat, a mother of three sustained fatal injuries, was rushed to a private Hospital at Olowora area of Lagos State, where she was confirmed dead on arrival by a medical doctor.

It was learnt that after allegedly stabbing his wife more than four times during a domestic dispute, few hours after, Ayanwale took a substance suspected to be poisonous in an apparent suicide cover up of the case.

It was also learnt that the couple had been having misunderstanding days before the unfortunate incident that led to the death of the deceased last Thursday, January 8, at Olutayo Alao Street, River Valley Estate, the Ogun State. The manner the deceased was killed is still a shock to the residents and neighbours of the couple in the Estate.

Genesis

The deceased woman’s brother, who spoke with our correspondent on phone said the marriage had been plagued by violence for years since they got married. He said his immediate sister was married to the man for 14 years, but always had issues back and forth on regular basis.

He said: “The couple would resolve and then come back together. We thought it was the usual problems of a husband and wife. Later, it escalated to assaults and bruises. The husband would beat my sister at the slightest provocation and both couple’s family intervened several times.

“Both side of the family have intervened on several occasions, yet no solution to their fight. At a point, we called a family meeting and resolved the issues. But late last year, the husband said he was tired of the relationship and wanted a divorce. “Our own family told him to go through the legal process since they were legally married.”

Father in-law

According to him, Ayanwale also informed his father, who relayed the message to the deceased. “My sister told her father-in-law that she was also tired of the relationship. She had wanted a divorce since the beating started, but she didn’t want to be seen as the one who initiated it.

“The husband’s family, who resides abroad, offered my sister seven hundred thousand naira to rent an apartment for herself and the three children, there was no apartment for such a woman with three children in Lagos.

We expected the husband to make provision for the children’s accommodation since he was the one asking for a divorce, not my sister. “On January 1, we inspected an apartment, but the bathroom was too small, so we continued searching. Last week, we were still looking out for a better one.”

13 years-old daughter

On Thursday, January 8, I was at home about to eat when my deceased sister’s 13-year-old daughter suddenly ran to tell me that her father had stabbed their mother to death, I quickly left what I was doing to follow her to their appointment.

When I asked what triggered the argument before the fatal attack, Sogbade said, “Nothing but jealousy, hatred and envy. He wasn’t providing anything for the family. The only thing he knew how to do was smoke weed and beat his wife.

After the incident, the neighbors were shocked, the husband later returned home to clean up the blood stains of his wife. “It was unfortunate that I lost my sister in such a manner,” the deceased’s brother alleged that Ayanwale stabbed his sister multiple times in the presence of their three children, targeting her breast, back, and chest.”

Husband’s death

While we were still battling to save his wife at the hospital where she was rushed to for medical attention, police said another development was recorded in the Sotubo area, where Ayanwale, the husband was found gasping for breath in an open field.

Sogbade said he was later pronounced dead by a doctor at the hospital where he was rushed to for medical attention in the area. “Some items found at the scene include a bottle with a suspected liquid, two phones, a voter’s card, and an ATM card.”

Neighbours

Residents claimed the couple had a long history of domestic abuse, with the woman said to have endured repeated physical violence from the husband before her death Meanwhile, a neighbour of the couple, who simply identified herself as Irebami, said the killing followed a long history of domestic abuse.

According to her, the violence reportedly began after the woman refused to eat food prepared by her husband. “This man stabbed his wife five times and then went on the run. Someone who comes home once or twice a year and does not care how the children are fed or how their school fees are paid.

“She once told me she was always happy when he was not around, because that was when she had peace of mind. I advised her to leave and shared my own experience, telling her that domestic violence should not be endured. But she said she had three children.

A neighbor who didn’t want his name in print said it was unfortunate that the woman died in such a manner and in the presence of her children. He said the deceased was a hard working woman who catered for her children alone without the support of the husband who doesn’t come home.

“My flat is opposite there’s, whenever the husband is around, that’s when you hear the scream of the deceased woman, especially at night. As an elder I had advised her to move out of the husband’s house and live a peaceful life with her children.

“She’s always complaining about her children that who will take care of them or pay their school fees. It’s a pity she died just like that, I detest assault and domestic violence against women, I pray God rest her soul and protect the children.”

Police

Confirming the incident, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, said, “The case had been harmonised and transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation. The bodies have been deposited in the mortuary.”

The Thursday killing adds to a growing list of femicide cases in the state. The case has been taken over by the deputy commissioner of Police in charge of SCID. “The DCP in charge of SCID will streamline the facts and work at getting closure on the facts of the matter and get to the conclusion of the case.

What the justice will look like for the late wife is that he was still a suspect, but further investigation will reveal his culpability. “On the deceased children, we at the State command at Eleweran, we are going to liaise with the state government. We urge couples to follow the line of caution when angry.”