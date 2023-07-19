How Major Industries Use KYC Regulations To Combat Crime And Enhance Transparency

KYC stands for Know Your Customer and refers to guidelines and regulations to prevent financial crimes, enhance transparency, and maintain regulatory compliance by verifying the identity and suitability of customers accessing financial services.

Several industries have adopted KYC laws for different purposes, but all with the goal of stopping financial crimes.

Understanding The Process and Requirements

To understand the KYC laws better, let’s look at the three steps in the process. They include:

1. Customer Identification Program (CIP) – This step requires that financial institutions collect four pieces of identifying information about a customer: name, date of birth, address , and an identification number (social security number , passport number, government-issued ID, etc.) The information is verified using reliable sources such as government databases or documents.

2. Customer Due Diligence (CDD) – This step requires that financial institutions collect additional information about a customer’s financial situation, risk profile, source of funds, expected activity level, purpose of account opening or transaction, etc. The information is then analyzed to assess the customer’s risk level and suitability for the service or product offered.

3. Enhanced Due Diligence (EDD) – This step requires that financial institutions conduct further investigation and verification for customers who are considered high risk or pose a higher potential for financial crimes. This could include collecting more documents or evidence, checking against sanctions lists or watchlists, conducting background interviews or checks, etc.

Let’s dive into how different industries implement these guidelines to determine where you could expect the checks and what they might be like.

Insurance Industry

Insurance products have been used as vehicles for transferring funds across borders, laundering illicit assets or funds, evading taxes or sanctions, criminal activity, and financing terrorism. KYC helps insurers, brokers, and agents detect and report suspicious or unusual transactions.

It is also a great way to comply with the laws worldwide, requiring that insurance companies do their part in combating the many crimes they are vulnerable to. In addition to the standard identification information, you will be asked about the expected coverage level or payout amount and the purpose of the insurance purchase or claim, among other pertinent information.

Gambling Industry

When inexperienced players sign up at a new online casino, they might be surprised that the casino needs them to submit a lot of personal information. That is KYC at work. The online gambling industry is vulnerable to financial crimes since transactions sometimes involve large amounts of cash, anonymous transactions, cross-border transfers, and limited oversight.

Real Estate Industry

The real estate sector is vulnerable to money laundering and other financial crimes since most real estate deals involve large sums of money, complex ownership structures, cross-border transfers, and limited transparency. KYC helps real estate agents, landlords, property developers, and other stakeholders verify the identity and legitimacy of clients.

The process collects the same information as the financial institutions, in addition to relevant information like the purpose of a property rental or purchase and the expected occupancy level. The process may also involve risk assessment, due diligence checks, enhanced due diligence, and ongoing monitoring of client accounts.

The laws ensure gambling providers can track high-risk individuals and monitor activities to detect and report irregularities. It is also a mandated inclusion in many of the jurisdictions casinos operate today.

Cryptocurrency Industry

Cryptocurrency is well known for being decentralized, volatile, highly anonymous, and facilitates irreversible transactions. All of this is a perfect ground for illicit financial activities. KYC helps cryptocurrency exchanges verify the legitimacy of their customers.

This helps curb the use of illicit funds or assets for cryptocurrency purposes, detect and report any suspicious or unusual transactions or activities, and comply with various regulations imposed by governments and authorities worldwide.

You must also indicate the source of funds, the purpose of cryptocurrency sale or purchase, the expected cryptocurrency frequency or amount, and more.

The Financial Industry

The financial industry is among the most regulated and scrutinized in terms of KYC compliance. These institutions are often targeted by individuals or organizations looking to launder money for terrorism funding, fraud, financial crimes, skirting sanctions, etc.

Most entities that provide financial services or products, including mortgage houses, fintech companies, credit card companies, investment brokers, and so on, typically collect your name, date of birth, address, ID number, source of funds, expected activity level, purpose of account opening or usage, etc.

Nonprofit Sector

Though intended to do good, the nonprofit sector can often be used for money laundering and other financial crimes. This happens because nonprofit organizations can easily be used as fronts or conduits for laundering illicit assets or money across borders, evading taxes or sanctions, finance criminal or terrorist activities.

Charities, foundations, NGOs, and other entities in this class use KYC to verify the identity and legitimacy of their donors, partners, staff, and beneficiaries, to prevent the misuse or abuse of nonprofit funds or assets for illegal purposes.

Protecting Consumers Is KYC’s Mandate

We hope you are prepared for this process when interacting with financial transaction providers/ facilitators. Sometimes, you may find KYC in unusual places, but it is not a difficult process to get through, provided you fit the criteria we have examined.

Hopefully, you now know what to expect when transacting with online businesses.