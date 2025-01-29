How Majekodunmi Turned Abandoned Land Into Conservation Enclave In Lagos

Share

In the ever-expanding city of Lagos, musician and conservationist, Desmond Majekodunmi, is holding his grip on a tiny patch of original untouched mangrove forest to conserve the natural environment and educate his community about the symbiotic relationship they have with nature.

Majekodunmi believed that change is coming and it’s either going to be forced on the people and that process will be extremely catastrophic or the change can come voluntarily by adopting a more loving nature.

Majekodunmi is the founder of the Lekki State Urban Forest and Animal Shelter Initiative (LUFASI) Nature Park, a 20-hectare urban forest and animal shelter in the heart of the bubbling metropolis.

History

First established in 2016, the park is aimed at not only preserving indigenous natural habitats and wildlife in urban areas but also using the area as a tool to educate urbanites on the climate crisis, conservation and sustainable urban farming models.

“The park’s motto is loving nature, but it’s like a two-angle expression – because to be loving nature, you need to have a loving nature. And that’s fundamentally what we’re just trying to get across,” he said.

According to the conservationist, 30 years ago, before the rapid urban sprawl would envelop it, he started an agroforestry oil palm plantation in the nation’s commercial nerve centre. “When we started, it wasn’t in the urban area; it was on the outskirts of the city. But 30 years later, Lagos has now sort of expanded and absorbed it.”

Majekodunmi decided to get into farming after spending three years working in production with the Columbia Broadcasting Service in Kenya. “Because the Kenyans were farming, you know. And at that time you could ask a Nigerian child, where does milk come from? And the answer you would get is, it comes from a tin,” he recounted of his early days in life.

He said that as Nigeria had long been an agricultural nation – producing palm oil and cocoa – he started farming when he got back from Kenya, and then eight years ago he converted a portion of his farm – now in the hub of Lagos and no longer on the outskirts – into an urban green park, to get Nigerians in the city more in touch with nature and farming.

“In order not to have [the farm] converted into real estate, I converted it into a park with the collaboration of the state government as a certified green space,” said Majekodunmi, explaining that the space was originally 50 hectares.

He had to come to a compromise with the government and reduce it to 20 hectares as the state believed housing and development were more in the public interest than conservation. “But we’re seeing some hopeful signs just in the last few months.

It’s a huge challenge for a country (in which the) majority of revenue comes from fossil fuels. So there’s a massive, massive conflict.” While Majekodunmi was left with a very small space, he said: “It is ideal for getting the message across, which was what it was all about.”

Promoting environmental awareness

Among the park’s 30 employees are several dedicated to the education department, who use the natural environment and wildlife to educate visitors and school children on biodiversity conservation, plastic pollution and climate change.

“We use that opportunity of the space to take people on tours deeper into the park, which now generates a tiny patch of pristine forest. And in the process of doing that, we now do a little bit of awareness,” said Majekodunmi.

For example, the indigenous mangrove forest (natural buffers) in the park helps to educate people on the need to preserve the natural environment as a protection from the impacts of climate change.

“Mangroves are essential if you want to have any hope of eventually not being flooded out,” he noted. Majekodunmi explained that in Nigeria, schools are mandated to go on excursions, and this had helped make the park a popular educational destination.

Along with playing football on a field, Majekodunmi says they try to use that opportunity to have educational workshops on the importance of conservation and gently introduce children to the concept of climate change. “But they fall in love with nature so naturally, you know.

Their bodies are just telling them, wow, we are part of this, we’re not apart – it’s a wonderful symbiosis. And it’s so easy to get them connected to nature, and then we just tell them we’ve got to look after nature, so she can look after us.”

Animal rescue, rehabilitation

The park has an animal sanctuary that serves as a rehabilitation centre for persecuted animals – such as African wild donkeys, West African Barb horses, Mona monkeys, helmeted guinea fowl and pangolins – before they are reintegrated into the wild where possible.

“The birds more or less take care of themselves. We have one of the last remnants of the hooded vulture in the whole of Lagos living here – they’ve been here for aeons, and they’re quite happy here.”

Urban farming

The park also runs an urban farming programme, where they work with the urban community to develop urban farming in intensive urban areas.

“When the city extended, we had a couple of nearby villages become very confined, there’s no space for real farming,” said Majekodunmi, explaining they helped introduce vertical gardening, which replicates a normal organic garden but is space efficient, as well as snail farming and aquaculture.

He further disclosed that with a vertical garden, several shelves are attached to a frame – as many as can fit vertically in the area.

On each shelf are several pots – they often use big plastic PET bottles with the tops cut off – and grow organic vegetables like okra, tomatoes, spinach and herbs.

They then run hydroponic drops into each of the pots. “Apart from being able to grow a bit of your food, it brings a bit of green space into your space because Lagos is so dense, you know, you can go four kilometres and you won’t see a single plant.”

Optimism

Majekodunmi said that despite the urgency of the climate crisis, biodiversity loss, and the ever-expanding Lagos, he remains optimistic because finally the reality of the fundamental laws of nature had been brought into the spotlight.

“I’m not very smart at all, but I tell people here sometimes that I’ve never seen a coconut that I planted 30 years ago come out of the mango tree I planted 30 years ago.

So it indicates to me that actually, what you sow is what you reap – that’s fundamental law! Action and reaction. “And guess what? We need to change our attitudes, greed, selfishness, and wickedness.

What we’ve been doing against each other for thousands of years – all kinds of wars and discrimination and anti-Semitism and apartheid – is now being expressed against nature. And she is giving it back.”

To ensure that the people understand the need to preserve nature, Majekodunmi hosts a radio show called the ‘Green Hour’ on ‘Nigeria Info 99.3 FM’. He is also an author, a singer and script writer. In addition to this, he works as a farmer, multimedia engineer/producer, filmmaker and musician.

Accolades

He has received many awards in recognition of his work on agriculture and the environment. He has won the Nigerian Silverbird TV Man of the Year and DW German TV network Environment Hero. His efforts to get more trees planted were acknowledged with an award from the Lagos State Ministry of Environment.

He is a certified experimental extension farmer for the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Ibadan, and operates Majekodunmi Agricultural Project (MAP) – an agro forestry-based conservation farm in Lagos.

It is the only agro forestrybased conservation farm in Nigeria’s economic centre, a portion of which has been registered as an Urban Forest Park. He describes the climatic changes, rain, storms, and hurricanes in the world as what experts have predicted and what we are now seeing.

In his words, it goes on and on and all we can do is support them. This renowned and dedicated environmentalist is the son of a First Republic Federal Minister, Chief Moses Majekodunmi while his mother, Nora Majekodunmi, is the founder of the famed Corona Schools.

He recently received an award from Paschal Dozie after giving a lecture on sustainable development and has received several other awards regarding climate change and environmental conservation. Majekodunmi serves as the current Chairman of the Awareness and Fund Raising Committee of the Nigeria Conservation Foundation (NCF) and is a conservation farming practitioner.

