How Lokpobiri’s Visit to Emeyal 1 Industrial Park Shored up Its Value

Background

For any country to develop, it must concentrate more on using the indigenous resources, human capacity and locally sourced labour force. For Nigeria to grow economically, it must invest more on indigenous resources and indigenous manpower, the reason why a decision was made by the former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan to establish a board known as Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), in April 22, 2010, according to Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act.

The reason for the establishment of NCDMB was to encourage local manpower, indigenous contractors to encourage the local companies and to make the local and Nigerian economy grow. For NCDMB, its duty is to promote and utilize the in-country capacities for the industrialization of Nigeria through the effective implementation of the Nigerian Content Act.

NCMB’S achievements

It is on record that in the last ten years and beyond, NCDMB has accomplished the training of over 9 million Nigerian youths through direct interventions and strategic partnerships thereby generating over 198,000 direct and indirect jobs for young Nigerians. Other achievements of NCDMB according to the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Simbi Wabote are the strategic road map which has short term, medium and long term implications by which the board has been able to expand the manufacturing base in the Oil and Gas sector which prompted the board to start the construction of industrial parks across the oil producing states.

He said that the board has an equity investment in Waltersmith Refinery in Ibigwe, Imo State where about 5000 barrels of Crude Oil are produced per day. Also, the board, according to the Executive Secretary, has created a partnership with Butane Energy that will distribute LPG Stations in 10 Northern State. Also, Ikike Project has been commissioned and it is producing about 30,000 barrels of oil per day. The Nigerian Content Intervention Fund he said is being managed by the Bank of Industry is another achievement of the board. It has about $350 million which has also helped the local contractors to do their businesses among other achievements.

A trip to Emeyal 1 Industrial Park

In all the achievements of the board, one of the major facilities that has been initiated by the Simbi Wabote-led administration is the construction of the Emeyal-1 Industrial Park which is currently ongoing. From the look of things, the industrial park presently has all the necessary components that will help local companies produce things for local consumption and for the local economy.

A trip to the park last week by a team led by the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri of which this reporter was part of, saw work going on at the park with heavy cables and other equipment being installed under ground to make for easy production when the park finally kicks off operation. The Executive Secretary Simbi Wabote, had disclosed that the Park in Emeyal-1, Bayelsa State, would have been completed in the fourth quarter of 2022, having been started April 22, 2018, but it didn’t happen, because of the monster flood that hit the area last year.

The Executive Secretary said that the park is expected to create a low-cost manufacturing hub that will produce equipment, components and spare parts to be utilized in the nation’s oil and gas industry when completed. Explaining the level of work done before the commencement of the Park construction, the Executive Secretary explained to the then Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, saying:

“We did the ground-breaking ceremony in 2018 and we were practically in- side water; but today, we are seeing structures coming up. We still have a long way to go because most of the buildings are getting to the finishing stages while some are just starting. We had believed we would complete this project by Q4, 2022.” He also stated then that the park will boost the nation’s economy adding that the facility would stimulate the manufacturing of oil and gas components in-country and reverse the trend whereby the sector depended on importation for most of its finished products.

And yet during the visit of Heineken Lokpobiri, the Minister for State, Petroleum (Oil), a site engineer at the industrial park disclosed that the Park when completed will have a clinic, a banking hall, a restaurant fully equipped with CCTV, fire equipment, office spaces for manufacturers, a big warehouse, an exhibition hall among other facilities.

Minister expresses satisfaction

Considering that this is happening in the Niger Delta Region, Heineken Lokpobiri was elated and delighted with what he saw, to say the least, as he joyfully of- fered to make sure that the Federal Government gives its full support to hasten the completion of the industrial park. The Minister disclosed that he was impressed with what he saw at the Industrial Park and the level of job done so far adding that when completed, the Park was going to reduce the rate of unemployment by creating job opportunities for Nigerians teeming youth population.

He said, “I’m impressed with what I have seen here. I had earlier seen the presentation by the Executive Secretary and his team when they came to Abuja but I said that I’m going to come here and see things physically for myself. “Sometimes, what you see on paper or on the screen presented to you may not be a reflection of what is on ground, so I resolved to come here today and I have seen what is on ground, and I want to say, this is world class. “This will be a game-changer when completed.

The APC government made a promise to Nigerians that we are going to create an opportunity for businesses to thrive. When this Industrial Park is completed, it will be a game-changer. “I was talking with the Executive Secretary and he said they already have excess applications from those who want to come and take spaces to manufacture one thing or the other.

“We are going to support the Board in any way that we can to ensure that this is completed in good time so that we will be able to make this facility available to those who want to manufacture different products, not only for the oil industry but for the entire economy and create jobs for our teeming youths. “So I’m very impressed with what I have seen here and I can’t wait for it to be completed for the benefits of Nigerians.”

Comment

Responding, the Executive Secretary of the NCDMB assured the Minister and his team that the NOGaPS project would be completed in the first quarter of 2024 adding that last year’s flood delayed the work. Wabote disclosed that the park was earlier scheduled for completion in the last quarter of 2023. He said, “I’m happy you are here on site. You can see the construction work.

As you know, building things in Bayelsa is not a piece of cake, it takes time. We were impacted by the floods last year. We had to slow down but we are optimistic that, first quarter 2024, we will get this facility commissioned. “Vendors are showing substantial interest and we are screening to get the best suited for the spaces. You know, when you put out things like this a lot of people indicate interest but you have to really screen them to know those who are serious.

“So currently we have a similar project in Odukpani, Cross Rivers State; we have a truckload of applications and we are screening them. At the appropriate time we will allocate to those who indeed will set up here and give value to our people. Journey to Polako: Industrial Park, the Minister also went to the NCDMB’s ongoing N7Billion pipe manufacturing plant project at Polako in Yenagoa Local Government Area and the 10-megawatts gas-powered independent plant at Elebele, also in Ogbia LGA. At the Pipe Plant at Polako, the Minister was also impressed with what was on ground.

Way forward

There has been the hue and cry over underdevelopment in the Niger Delta part of the country where incidentally oil flows, which are largely considered as the economic base of the country. Looking at the level of work going on at the Industrial Park, there is a very good likelihood that at the end of the project, many Niger Delta youths and Bayelsa youths in particular will be gainfully employed. Skilled and unskilled youths, women and men will be engaged. Small scale, medium and large scale businesses will spring up in the area.