How local hunters help keep our facility safe — VC

The Vice Chancellor, Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara, in Kogi, Prof. Abdulrahman Asipita Salawu, says the institution makes use of local hunters to help in ensuring security around its site. Salawu made this known to members of the Nigerian Guild of Editors who were in the state for a Standing Committee Meeting from February 23 to 24. He said the measure had been successful in helping to ward off insecurity at their 400-hectare new site facility, which was in an area once notorious for crimes.

The VC said the local hunters know the nooks and crannies of the area and so, are able to safeguard the area. He said they were professional in handling their assignment, as they were trained and complemented by a private security firm in keeping the facility safe.

“No incident at all has been recorded to the glory of God,” he said. Salawu said the university took off from a site inherited from the polytechnic in the state, and the new site, when completed, would house five faculties that had infrastructure that were nearing completion. He said the university was also working toward starting the faculty of medicine by 2025/2026 academic session. As a prelude, he said it was also working to begin four programmes, nursing, anatomy, physiology and medical laboratory science, by 2023/2024 academic session, once necessary regulatory approvals are finalised.