How Little Sparks’ll Rekindle Interest In Children’s Drama Series –Garvey

Aaron Douye Garvey is a children’s theatre exponent and television film producer. He is the creator and producer of the wave-making ‘Little Sparks’, a detective children’s drama series. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, he talks about his passion for children theatre, how it started, the idea behind ‘Little Sparks’, challenges and other issues

Passion for children theatre, how it started…

For me, the knack for children’s theatre has always been with me. I don’t want to leave it. I’m from Bayelsa State but born in Lagos. I have put in almost 40 years in the theatre profession. I’ve done several productions but specialised in children theatre. From puppetry to live children drama.

We have trained a lot of people in American International School, St. Saviour’s School; you name it. At NTA, I was handling children’s programmes. I worked with Rowland Henshaw, Tosin Oloye-Oyewole, Abubakar, Yakub, and several others. We were all in the programmes department.

What’s the idea behind ‘Little Sparks’?

It was when I moved to a new estate – TOS Benson Estate – in Korodu. The place is very beautiful, and the children there, being children, they always play.

And when I’d be having my siesta, they disturb with their play. So I said, okay, let’s do the play, because we are play-makers. And I thought of one of my children’s programmes that I used to produce some years back, ‘Little Sparks’ in Surulere. It was on air on Silver Bird TV then.

I dusted it from my repertory and felt I should do it all over again. I had an audition with the children. I invited them in the estate. Even went to churches there. I did the audition in the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) that I attend. So, after the audition, I started shooting all over again, a new version of Little Sparks.

That was October last year. So I started recording some episodes for marketing purpose and putting it on air. I was lucky, so to speak. I ran into Checkers Custard. They fell in love with the programme. And they said they are going to support me. That was how it started. The whole story took a new turn.

And we’re now recorded it with their support. We’ve gone on air, and it’s running since then. We are presently on Silverbird TV. It’s on DSTV. We are on Teen Africa Television on DSTV and GOTV. It is also on MITV, LTV 8, Granada Children’s TV, and NDTV in Yenegoa.

Can you shed more light on the series itself?

It’s a children investigative drama series, where children come together to investigate crimes committed by people in the community, among the children and at times crimes committed by adults as well.

These include: bullying, family issues, theft, a whole lot of different happenings. You know, you cannot complete counting the crimes that are happening around us in a particular community.

They try to make people believe to stand for their rights, to do the right thing, and foster togetherness.

What are the major lessons you hope to convey?

I’m using ‘Little Sparks’ to tell the community, the society that before you do anything, consider the children. There are certain things you don’t have to do in front of the children. You understand? And our excesses as adults or whatever that is happening is affecting the next generation.

The earlier we begin to curb these excesses through the eye of the child, the children, you’ll see that we have a better society tomorrow. That’s basically my focus. But through the medium of entertainment.

What are you looking at in terms of projection?

My projection, basically, is that it is going to go on for a very long time, if my sponsors, which I am very proud of, Checkers Custard, is backing me.

What is the cast strength?

The cast strength for the core children, we have three children, who are the detectives – Ebi, John, and Bayo. They are the three detectives. The trio come together to unravel what’s going on. But each episode comes with its own characters. The protagonists, and others, maybe one or two adults.

In the next five years, where do you see this series?

It’s going to be a number one children’s programme in Nigeria, if not Africa, because we don’t have anything like that. The children’s theatre or the children’s programme department is dead.

We are trying to wake it up all over, because those of us that did children’s theatre, specialised in children’s programmes, we don’t know anywhere to eat any more than to create something that will employ us. And it’s very difficult. Children’s programmes are not easy to do at all.

I believe ‘Little Sparks’ is going to take over, it’s going to be a programme that people will look up to and say, have you watched ‘Little Sparks’? Did you see what you did? This is wrong. You understand? It’s going to be number one in the country, if not Africa.

Challenges

The challenges, basically, you know, working with children, parents allowing their children to come out and work with you. And again, children don’t stay beyond 6.30pm, or 7pm. And most of children’s productions are more of exteriors. Interiors are very few because of children that are involved.

So, if only I have the freedom of working with them beyond that time, there are some scenes that need interiors, and night scenes. You understand? That is a challenge. The parents not allowing their children to come on time is also a challenge. For us in the theatre, like you know, call time is call time.

Children are not like that. There are times the parents would say they’ve not eaten, that they need to come back home and eat. And again, 80% of the children are residing in the same estates with me. I’m enjoying that. And most importantly, the major challenge, like you know, is finance. Yes, finance is the basic thing.

Tell us how did you become an actor, children’s theatre exponent…

Well, it’s a long story. I hope we can finish it here today.

Go on…

I see myself as an entertainer, from when I was born, when I realised myself. When we were in primary school here in Lagos.

What’s the name of the primary school?

African II Primary School in Ajegunle, in Awodiora area. In Mba Street. I don’t know if the school is still there. But they may have changed the name of the school now. So, each time there is disturbance in the class, noise making, my teacher will call me and my friends.

Three of us – myself, Paul, and one Aniele. It’s been long, I don’t know where he is now. Our teacher would call the three of us to come out and entertain the class. So, from there, we started entertaining. Also, I have an uncle living in Bar Beach, NPA quarters close to NTA.

So, when I go there for the weekend or holiday, all the children there, because they are very close to NTA, they go for NTA programmes. From that time, I used to attend children programmes in NTA, like animal games. From there, as I was in secondary school, I’ve already started acting on TV programmes.

Then we had only NTA, National Museum, Onikan, Lagos, and the National Theatre, Iganmu. So, if you must practise as a theatre artiste, or you want to act, you must belong to a theatre group then. You get the basic training of theatre. Sam Loco and co were our mentors, they taught us everything about acting.

Finally, what should people expect moving forward?

Moving forward, of course, there are more good children’s programmes, after ‘Little Sparks’. There are other comedy programmes that will be coming. I don’t want to unveil the names. There are great things that will shock the viewers very, very soon.

So, what do you see children’s programmes, literally, from experience today as it is compared to what it was about three ago?

Like I said before, sponsorship, number one. Then, two, to capture the children now is very difficult because they have this social media that everybody will go to, to see all kinds of things, programmes you want to see, both good and bad. But in those days, we have terrestrial TV stations such as NTA, Lagos, NTA Ibadan, and so on.

Some stations were known for children’s programmes then. But today, it’s not like that. This so-called social media has changed everything. So, to attract them back is a challenge. It’s very difficult to get them back. So, that is the difference between then and now.

What are your thoughts about the entertainment industry in Nigeria today?

It is fantastic, it’s booming, it’s far, far better than what we used to experience, in terms of payment, artist fee, and co.

Then, we used to rehearse in the National Theatre for two, three months before we do the play, we perform. And even then, to get your fees was difficult… But now, the Nollywood has come to pay people very well.

The music industry is fantastic too. Our Nollywood is one of the best in the world. If we are rated a third in the world, you know what that means. And our music too. So, you cannot compare now and then. Now is far, far more successful, more rewarding.

