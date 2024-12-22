How Lawyer Doris Ogah was crowned Miss Nigeria 2024

Share

Doris Ogah, a lawyer and model from the south-south region, on Thursday night, won the 45th Miss Nigeria pageant.

The event, which took place at the Royal Box Event Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos, featured 20 semi-finalists who were unveiled on Tuesday.

The contestants went through various stages, showcasing their cultural heritage.

Ogah defeated four other finalists — Ann Eneanya, Divine Nelson, Bukunmi Ogunsanya, and Diane Paul — to secure the prestigious award.

Shatu Garko, the 44th Miss Nigeria, thereafter crowned Ogah as her successor.

Speaking after the feat, Ogah described her participation in the pageant as “an honour”. She also expressed her gratitude to the organisers for turning her dream into reality.

“It’s been a lifelong dream of mine to be given the opportunity to serve as an example to inspire and empower countless women and girls around the world,” she wrote Instagram.

Music stars Yemi Alade and KCee thrilled the audience at the event.

In October last year, Dominic succeeded her husband Fidelis Anosike, as the organiser of the Miss Nigeria.

This was after Anoskie’s Folio Communications, which founded the beauty pageant, passed the torch to TASC, owned by Dominic and film director Mildred Okwo.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"