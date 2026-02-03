How Late Keshi Almost Got Me Sacked After Nigeria Won 2013 AFCON –Former Minister

Former Minister of Sports, Bolaji Abdullahi, has revealed that the late Super Eagles coach, Stephen Keshi, almost cost him his job just hours after Nigeria won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa.

Abdullahi made the revelation in his book, The Loyalist, where he said former President Goodluck Jonathan was close to sacking him following Keshi’s sudden resignation after the historic victory.

Recalling the incident, Abdullahi said he was on his way to the airport in Johannesburg, still enjoying the moment of Nigeria’s AFCON triumph, when his driver asked him why Keshi had resigned. He said he brushed it aside at first, insisting it could not be true. “This was my last night in South Africa.

The next day, I would return to Nigeria a hero. Of the 31 ministers of sports since independence, only two had achieved what I had just achieved,” he wrote. He added that he responded angrily, saying, “Keshi did not resign. I don’t think you know what you are talking about. Just drive.”

Moments later, Abdullahi said a radio announcement confirmed the shocking news. “Keshi had resigned as the national team coach a few minutes after leading Nigeria to Africa Cup of Nations victory,” the broadcast said. The former minister said he was stunned and immediately asked the driver to return to the hotel, thinking, “It could not be true.” Back at the hotel, Abdullahi said calls began to come in from Nigeria.

One of them was from his friend, Waziri Adio, who told him: “Well, we heard that Keshi has resigned. That you wanted to sack him, so he decided to resign.”

He added that there were also rumours that Abdullahi planned to hire former Barcelona coach Frank Rijkaard. “They said you want to bring Rijkaard,” he quoted Adio as saying. Things took a more serious turn when former Aviation Minister, Stella Oduah, called him.

According to Abdullahi, she told him the president had been briefed that he deliberately forced Keshi out to create a crisis. “They told the president that you engineered the sacking of Keshi to cause a crisis so that the president would not be able to take full benefit from the victory,” he quoted Oduah as saying.

Even worse, he was accused of acting politically. “They said you were carrying out a Saraki agenda,” she added. Fearing the worst, Abdullahi said he urgently contacted sports marketer, Mike Itemuagbor, and begged him to return from the airport. “Mike, you cannot go with that flight. You have to come out.

Please, please, you have to come down,” he recalled. Itemuagbor later arrived at the hotel around 2 am with team captain Joseph Yobo and Keshi. Abdullahi said the late coach looked troubled, “like a petulant child who had lit a small fire but now had a conflagration in his hands.”

During their meeting, Abdullahi said he confronted Keshi directly. “Coach, is it true? That you resigned?” he asked, to which Keshi replied, “It is true.” Abdullahi told him he was unhappy, but Keshi fired back, “Well, I am not happy with you, too,” accusing the minister of planning to sack him and hire a foreign coach midtournament.

“I heard you wanted to sack me. That you were planning to hire a foreign coach even in the middle of a competition,” Keshi said. Abdullahi said he appealed to Keshi’s sense of reason, reminding him of his age and experience. “You mean you could take such a serious decision based on mere rumours? Do you even have an idea how much confusion your action has caused?” he asked.