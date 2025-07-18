How Landlord Masterminded Death Of 2 Varsity Students –Police

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested the landlord and other suspected killers of two students of Adekunle Ajasin University, AkungbaAkoko (AAUA), who were declared missing last month.

Two students, namely Andrel Eloho Okah of the Department of History and International Studies in the Faculty of Arts, and John Friday Abba of the Department of Economics in the Faculty of Agriculture were declared missing for over three weeks.

The missing students were found dead last weekend in the border town between Ondo and Ekiti states.

Giving details of how the students were killed, the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, said it was the landlord of Abah John Friday, who asked some suspected cultists to treat the ‘fuckup’ of the male student for being rude to him.

Briefing the media on the activities of the command, the Police boss said following a petition on behalf of one Mr. Emmanuel Peter of Shagari Village, Akure, Ondo State, the Command launched an intensive investigation into the reported abduction of his younger brother, Abah John Friday, 25, and his friend, Okah Andrel Eloho, 19, both students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko who went missing on June 20, 2025.

Lawal said detectives from the AntiKidnapping Squad swung into action. At the same time, forensic tracking led investigators to Computer Village, Ikeja, Lagos, where an iPhone 14 Pro Max belonging to one of the victims was recovered from one Abdul Mohammed Mubarak, 38.

The police boss said, “Mubarak confessed to purchasing the phone from one Ojo Michael, whose arrest was subsequently effected in Aramoko-Ekiti.

A Lexus RX 350 vehicle belonging to the victims was also recovered at the point of arrest. “Under interrogation, Ojo Michael confessed to participating in the robbery, abduction, and eventual murder of the victims.

He further disclosed that the operation was masterminded by one Oladele Femi, the landlord of the male victim, who allegedly engaged him and another accomplice (identified as “Kola”, currently at large) to carry out the crime.”

The Police boss said investigations revealed that the sum of N800,000 was transferred from the victim’s account during their captivity.

He said Michael also admitted to raping the female victim. Lawal said the suspect confessed that the female student was killed for recognising him and could unmask his identity.

He allegedly executed her along with her boyfriend to prevent them from exposing the perpetrators while their bodies were subsequently disposed off at separate locations between Agbado and Ode-Ekiti.

The Police boss said further investigation led to the arrest of Oladele Femi, who, during confrontation, confessed to initiating the plot and aiding in the con – cealment of the murders.