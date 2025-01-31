New Telegraph

January 31, 2025
How Lamine Yamal Can Be Greater Than Pele – Odumodublvck

Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, better known as Odumodublvck has stirred reactions online after revealing the only way the rising football star, Lamine Yamal can be greater than Pele

Odumodublvck took to his X page to share his opinion, disclosing that the young Barcelona winger can be greater than legendary Pele if he abstains from sex for six years.

New Telegraph gathered that the 17-year-old footballer has made history as Spain’s youngest-ever goalscorer and continues to impress with his performances for both club and country.

While sharing his thoughts, Odumodublvck wrote; “IF LAMINE YAMAL CAN ABSTAIN FROM SEX FOR SIX STRAIGHT YEARS, HE’LL BE GREATER THAN PELE. INDUSTRY MACHINE.”

