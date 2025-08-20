How Lagos Is Using Technology, Community Action To Tame Fire Outbreaks

I n the heart of Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial powerhouse, life is rarely slow. The streets pulse with the hustle and bustle of traders, the reverberation from construction sites and the constant movement of people and goods. Yet, beneath this vibrancy lurks fire, a threat as old as the city itself. From crowded markets and fuel depots to multi-storey residential towers, the risk of disaster is never far away

Quenching flames

Commendably, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration is taking that risk head-on, not just by quenching flames when they break out, but by proactively preventing them. Through a blend of technology, advocacy and grassroots engagement, Lagos is working to reduce both the frequency and severity of fire incidents.

Interestingly, this vision came into sharp focus at the recently concluded Lagos International Fire Safety Conference 2.0, themed: ‘Leveraging Technology and Community Engagement to Prevent Fires’.

The three-day event, which started last Tuesday in Victoria Island, gathered more than 2,000 stakeholders; from policymakers and industry experts to market leaders and grassroots safety advocates. The goal was simple but urgent: move from fire fighting to fire prevention.

Opening the conference, Governor Sanwo-Olu said his administration is moving Lagos from reactive response to proactive prevention in fire fighting. This is why the governor credited the drop in recorded fire incidents from over 2,500 in 2023 to about 1,600 in 2024, to sustained advocacy and strategic investment in the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (LSFRS).

“Fire safety is not the exclusive responsibility of our fire-fighters,” he started, saying: “It is a shared duty between the government and the public. “Our investments in technology, training, and infrastructure are only as effective as the cooperation we receive from our citizens.

LSFRS statistics

Statistics from LSFRS Director Margaret, Abimbola Adeseye, underscored the scale of the challenge. In the past year alone, Adeseye said 1,952 fire and allied emergencies were handled. 1,607 were fire-related. 115 involved marine rescues while 15 buildings collapsed.

Despite losing N57 billion worth of property to fires, LSFRS saved an estimated N117.12 billion, demonstrating the economic value of fast, coordinated response. Lagos is embracing technology as a force multiplier in its fire fighting arsenal.

Recent deployments include: CCTV surveillance in high-risk zones; drones for aerial fire assessment; smoke detectors in public buildings and real-time emergency tracking through the upgraded Command and Control Centre. “These tools save critical minutes,” Sanwo-Olu said, noting that faster coordination could mean the difference between a contained blaze and a city-block catastrophe.

Safety clubs

To embed safety awareness early, the government is also creating Safety Clubs in schools, teaching children to spot hazards, raise alarms, and respond effectively in emergencies. Instructively, for the Sanwo-Olu administration, public education is the first line of defence.

The LSFRS runs targeted campaigns, particularly during high-risk seasons like the harmattan period, in markets such as Oko Baba Sawmill, Amu Timber Plank Market, Ile Epo Oke-Odo and Balogun. Traders are educated on safe fuel handling, proper electrical use and the importance of keeping fire lanes clear. Market safety marshals are appointed and trained, while regulations mandate fire extinguishers, routine inspections and safe storage practices.

Grassroots outreach extends to youth through school Safety Clubs and peer-topeer education, embedding fire prevention habits at a young age. While advocacy and technology are crucial, political will remains central. Agge Sulaimon, Chairman of the Lagos House Committee on Special Duties, reminded attendees that:

“No matter how modern a city is, fire can undo decades of development.” The Lagos State House of Assembly has backed the fire service with legislation mandating safety equipment in public and private buildings, approving funds for new fire stations, and supporting recruitment drives to strengthen manpower.

Speaking further, Sanwo-Olu pointed out that the entire Lagos State budget is smaller than the fire service budget of many US cities. That gap, he said, is pushing Lagos to be smarter and more strategic, while also maximising resources through targeted tech investment, smarter deployment, and public cooperation.

Also speaking, international safety experts at the conference praised Lagos’ integrated approach. Abayomi Jaiyeoba, a Texas US-based judge consultant, put it bluntly: “Technology without community engagement is like having a fire engine with no fuel. Both must work together for real results.”

Also, Adeseye disclosed that a fire safety roadmap had been mapped out, including: the expansion of predictive fire risk mapping, upgrading the Command and Control Centre, and human capital development through the training of more citizen volunteers alongside professional fire-fighters.

The state has also strengthened enforcement of market and building safety laws and partnering with the private sector for funding and innovation. The Lagos International Fire Safety Conference 2.0 closed on a unifying note, stressing: fire safety is everyone’s job.

With over 20 million residents and billions in property at risk, the city’s resilience depends as much on community action as it does on fire fighting gear. As Speaker Mudashiru Obasa’s representative, Chairman of House Committee on Special Duties and Inter-governmental Relations, Hon Sulaimon Agge, reminded the audience: “No matter how much Lagos is built, a single fire can bring it down.

That is why we must all work together.” As the governor continues to make efforts, in terms of investments, engagements and advocacy, the stakes are clear for Lagos. The next chapter of its economic and urban story will be shaped not only by skyscrapers and markets, but by how well it can keep them safe from the flames.