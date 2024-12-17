How Ladoja’s Reinstatement Stopped Arbitrary Removal Of Govs, Says Olanipekun

Share

Erstwhile Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) President, Wole Olanipekun (SAN) said the role he played alongside his colleagues against Rashidi Ladoja’s sacking as Oyo State governor helped check the arbitrary removal of governors and their deputies from office.

The House of Assembly removed Ladoja in January 2006 after a fierce battle with the late Lamidi Adedibu over the control of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with his deputy Adebayo Alao-Akala (deceased) sworn in as the new governor. However, the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland challenged his removal in court and was reinstated in his position.

At the 70th Anniversary celebration of the Ibadan Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association and Law Week yesterday, Olanikpekun said the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court agreed that Ladoja was illegally removed. According to him, the apex court’s ruling has helped to check the arbitrary removal of governors and their deputies by legislators.

The senior lawyer said: “Section 188 (10) cannot be read in isolation of Section 188 (1)(9) and that for the ouster clause in section 188 (10) to be activated by any court, it must have been demonstrated that the legislators had complied with the provisions of Section 188(1)-(9).

“I dare say that decisions have clearly checkmated the recklessness on the part of some legislators all over the country at arbitrarily removing governors and deputy governors from office. “The decisions came in handy in subsequent impeachment proceedings, including Balonwu v. Obi, Dapialong v. Dariye etc.”

He listed the lawyers involved in the battle as Yusuf Ali (SAN), the late Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), Kola Awodehin (SAN), Adeniyi Akintola (SAN), Taiwo Osipitan (SAN), Afolabi Fashanu (SAN), and Mohammed Adoke (SAN). The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat KekereEkun, was represented at the event.

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), said as a bonafide member of the Ibadan Bar:

“I look back with deep gratitude on the formative years I spent within the Ibadan Bar where I began my legal career, cutting my teeth in the noble profession that has since become the cornerstone of my journey”.

