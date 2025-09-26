How Kidnappers Escalate Tension In Nassarawa, Causing Unrest In The State

Assembly urges full enforcement of anti-kidnapping law

Residents of Nasarawa State have been gripped by the fear of escalating tension created by kidnapping and banditry in the state. The residents expressed frustration over continued insecurity, helplessness and trauma, with some recounting horrific experiences of torture, ransom demands and psychological distress of kidnapping and banditry.

The state and other parts of northern Nigeria are currently experiencing serious kidnapping crisis with multiple incidents, it has even escalated beyond the ordinary Nigerians as notable people like personal aides to former governors of the state and other travelers on major highways across the state have been abducted.

House of Assembly

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly on August 19, expressed concern over the increasing wave of insecurity in the state, particularly cases of kidnapping, which lawmakers say are threatening the safety of residents. On Tuesday during plenary, members of the House noted that Nasarawa was gradually becoming unsafe, with the state capital, Lafia, experiencing frequent abductions that have caused fear and economic disruptions.

One of the members of the house, Hon Solomon Akwashiki, representing Lafia Central Constituency, who raised the motion of public interest, warned that residents are living in fear. “If Lafia is not safe, where else will be safe? These kidnappers are on rampage, causing harm unhindered. We must act before it is too late,” he said.

During the debate, Hon. Daniel Ogazi of Kokona East Constituency reminded the House that an Anti-Kidnapping Law had already been passed and urged security agencies to enforce it more vigorously. The lawmakers collectively called on security agencies to intensify operations and fully implement the provisions of the law to curb the menace and restore public confidence in the state’s security.

“The moment these kidnappers are arrested, within a few weeks, they will be released. Mr Speaker, who is releasing them? The security agencies must know. There is foul play. If they cannot discharge their functions, let’s see people resigning,” Hon. Ogazi said. On the issue of complicity raised, the Majority Leader, Hon. Suleiman Yakubu Azara and Hon. Esson Mairiga opined out that residents are afraid to provide useful information to security agents, knowing fully well that after arrest, the kidnappers will be released.

In view of this, Hon. Mohammed Omadefu challenged security agencies in the state to change tactics in curbing kidnapping, but Hon Esson urged the House to invite security heads for questioning in a closed session. Going by the submissions raised by the state parliamentarians, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Danladi Jatau read the resolutions of the House. “We call on the governor to direct security agencies to beef up security across the state.

Secondly, we are directing security agencies to use the law passed by this House to curb kidnapping, and thirdly, we call on residents to report suspicious movements, activities and individuals to security agents for action,” the speaker said.

Kidnap kingpin

On August 25, a notorious kidnap kingpin, Mohammed Bammi (Zomo) of Yelwa village was arrested. The suspect is believed to be responsible for multiple kidnappings and armed robberies across the Doma Local Government Area of the state and its environs.

According to police, “the suspect, who narrowly escaped arrest last month July when his gang members were apprehended, finally ran out of luck. During a clearance operation at Doka Forest, eagle-eyed operatives spotted him. In a desperate bid to evade capture, he pulled a knife to attack the officers, but was swiftly overpowered and arrested.

“Upon interrogation, Zomo led detectives to their hideout at Alagye village, Doma, where the following dangerous exhibits were recovered:One pump-action rifle (Breech No. P331551), one locally made AK-47 rifle with magazine, two live ammunition and five cartridges, one knife and a rope, two Tecno handsets and a pair of NSCDC uniforms and other weapons.

Church attack

On March 20, a devastating attack occurred at the Divine Majesty Worship Ministry in the state, where bandits stormed the premises, targeting a hostel that accommodated financially disadvantaged worshippers. According to police, the assailants struck during a night prayer vigil, killing three worshippers and abducting several others. The kidnappers subsequently demanded a ransom of N100 million.

Fortunately, the police were able to respond swiftly and effectively, the abducted persons were successfully rescued within 48 hours and have since been reunited with their families. This incident highlights the ongoing security challenges faced by communities in Nasarawa State and the need for continued vigilance and cooperation between law enforcement agencies and the public.

Residents

A resident of Obi Local Government Area of the staten Mr. Mtsenem Igbahemba, said they are under siege of kidnappers and bandits, kidnapping has continued despite intensified patrols and operations across the state. Security agencies have been actively pursuing and arresting suspected kidnappers, but their efforts are not yet enough.

On August 17, a patrol troop rescued three victims on Garaku-Keffi Road, after armed men blocked the road and abducted them, but suspects fled into the forest due to gunfire pressure from security forces. Igbahemba said a day will not pass without kidnapping and killing of farmers in Obi council area, adding that some villages in Nassarawa State have been deserted as a result of incessant killings and raping of women.

“The state government should do more in securing the state, life and property of the residents. Nassarawa State is presently under siege of kidnappers and bandits.” Despite arrests and rescues of victims, kidnapping remains a major security challenge in the state, with many victims reportedly still being held by kidnappers as ransom payments that must be made before they are freed are still pending.

“We want peace in Nassarawa State, we cannot go to farm anymore, our people are being killed and newly married husbands are also being killed and their wives kidnapped. We are always indoor as early as 6: 30pm to avoid being kidnapped.”

Hotspot

Some of the hotspots in the state where kidnapping usually take place have been identified as Lafia, the state capital, including area such as Lafia North, Polytechnic Road and College of Agriculture areas, Shabu, Danka, Tudun Kauri, Tudun Amba, and Kwandere area of the state. Other areas also reported to be notorious for kidnapping in the state include Kokona Local Council, including Dari community, Obi Local Government Area, Agyaragu and Doma Local Council Area.

Yet other hotspots in the state notorious for kidnapping include border communities near the Federal Capital Territory including Kurudu and Karu. These hotspots are known by security agencies as hotspot for kidnapping and other related security challenges in the state. Security forces have noted that the areas have recorded high rates of kidnapping activities and armed robbery.

Pastor’s wife

On Sunday September 21, gunmen suspected to be kidnappers abducted one Patience Nasamu, the wife of Pastor Samuel Nasamu and a female member of the Word of God Church in the Agyaragu Community of Obi Local Government Area, of the state, taking them to unknown destination.

The victim’s husband, Samuel Nasamu, a pastor with Word of God Church, Agyaragu, narrated the situation to newsmen in Lafia, the state capital on Monday. He lamented that his wife, who is currently breastfeeding a three-month-old baby, was abducted alongside a member of his church who came to visit his family after church service on Sunday.

He said: “I barely left my wife and our visitor with our newborn baby at home to pray for one of my members who was sick when my wife called me, and all I could hear was her voice of prayer. She could not even tell me what was happening. “I stopped the prayers, and when I got to the house, I discovered that my wife and a member of our church were abducted, leaving my three-month-old baby behind.”

He explained further that the gunmen came straight to his apartment in a compound and made all efforts to break the doors and window using a hammer to smash the doors, adding that when they could not succeed they started shooting indiscriminately, which forced his wife to open the door in an attempt to run out, when they were both abducted.

According to the victim’s husband, at about 7:00pm on Sunday before the incident, some strange faces were seen on motorcycles, and shortly after, sounds of gunfire were heard. The husband further disclosed that he had not heard anything from the abductors since the incident happened at about 8:15pm on Sunday.

According to him, operatives of the Nasarawa State Police Command have visited the scene to assess the situation. “The police came after the incident and called for calm, assuring that efforts were ongoing to unravel the criminal act,” he said.

Meanwhile, a resident of Agyaragu Community who did not want his name mentioned, lamented that the spate of kidnapping and banditry in the area was becoming worrisome. He called on Governor Abdullahi Sule and other top government functionaries to work towards addressing the issue.

“We live every day in fear of being kidnapped and probably killed if the desired ransom is not paid to abductors. Several people in our community are being kidnapped on a daily basis, including farmers. Please, Mr. Governor should be aware that Agyaragu is now at the mercy of kidnappers,” he said.

Police

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ramhan Nansel said the Nassarawa State Police Command arrested five suspected members of a notorious 10-man kidnapping syndicate in a separate sting operation based on credible intelligence recently in the state.

“All arrested suspects have been transferred to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit for further investigation and prosecution, the command and other security agencies in the state are doing their best to get rid of kidnapping, banditry and other criminals elements across the state,” he said.