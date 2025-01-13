How Jimmy Carter Save Me From Abacha’s Gulag – Obasanjo

Share

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, the former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has recounted how the late former President of the United States (US), Jimmy Carter intervened to save him from Nigeria’s military dictator, General Sani Abacha’s gulag.

Chief Obasanjo, spoke on Sunday, January 12, at a memorial service held in Abeokuta, Ogun State Capital in his honour, described the late Jimmy Carter as a “humanist par excellence” and the only non-African leader who personally intervened with the late Abacha to secure his release from prison.

Obasanjo, who served as Nigeria’s military Head of State from 1976 to 1979 and later as a two-term democratically elected President from 1999 to 2007, spoke about the deep personal connection he shared with Carter.

The event, which was part of celebrations for the life of the former American President, took place at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library’s Chapel of Christ The Glorious King.

New Telegraph recalls that Obasanjo was detained by Abacha in 1995, after criticising the military junta’s actions, and he credits Carter with playing a crucial role in his eventual freedom.

He revealed that Carter’s visit to Nigeria was instrumental in securing his transfer from detention to house arrest on Obasanjo’s farm.

He said, “President Carter was one of my foreign friends who stuck their necks out to save my life and to seek my release from prison,” Obasanjo said. “On President Carter’s visit to Nigeria, he got Abacha to agree to take me from detention to house arrest on my farm. But that did not last for too long.”

“Many other friends and leaders intervened but President Carter was the only non-African leader, according to my information, that paid a visit to Abacha solely to plead for my release,” he added. “I would remain ever grateful to all who worked for my release from Abacha’s gulag.

“Abacha ensured that I would not be released. Within a week of his death though, I was released by his successor, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, who also facilitated my going around Africa and the rest of the world to thank all those who worked for my release.”

Obasanjo equally spoke of how Ted Turner, the Founder of CNN, also requested the assistance of Carter to get him freed from prison, with Turner offering to take care of Obasanjo’s family wherever they chose to stay.

“In the US, I called on President Jimmy Carter, who told me all the efforts he made with other leaders and Abacha remained unyielding for my release.

“But the most surprising thing Carter said to me was, ‘Please see Ted Turner and thank him for his generosity. He came to me and asked me to get his friend, Obasanjo, released from prison. ‘I will take care of him and his family here or wherever he chooses to live.’”

“I was touched and moved to tears. I immediately went to Ted who expressed to me the same sentiment that President Carter expressed,” he recalled. “He proved his generosity and I kept going back to President Carter anytime I could spare to express my gratitude to him.”

“For me, I would miss a great and true friend but I know we shall meet again in Paradise,” Obasanjo added.

He also reflected on Carter’s leadership qualities, which he admired deeply. “One great lesson I learned from President Carter was that in his leadership, he carried along an army of co-workers that shared the ideal and the burden of the work with him. He led by example and in humility and that made success to attend his way.”

“May his soul rest in peace,” Obasanjo concluded, reflecting on the lasting impact of Carter’s friendship and leadership on his life and on the world.

