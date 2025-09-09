How JeyD Is Shaping Future Of Afrobeats

In a global music scene where Afrobeats continues to command attention, JeyD is fast emerging as one of its freshest and most dynamic voices. Signed to Mevron Records, a label founded by Olawale Lasisi, whose expertise bridges entertainment and technology JeyD embodies a bold vision where innovation meets cultural expression.

Backed by the strategic insight of Olaitan Salaudeen, a respected figure in music promotion, JeyD’s ascent is no accident. His sound is carefully honed yet effortlessly original, blending Afrobeats, Afro-fusion, and contemporary global rhythms to create music that resonates across borders.

Tracks like No Gree and Party So Wavy are already fan favorites for their infectious energy, while Feel the Vibez and Affection showcase a deeper, soulful side to his artistry. This balance, vibrant yet heartfelt is what sets JeyD apart in an increasingly crowded scene.

But beyond the music, it is his drive and forward-thinking approach that make him one to watch. With each release, JeyD edges closer to the international stage, where Afrobeats thrives as a powerful cultural export.

With Mevron Records’ innovative structure and strong promotional engine behind him, JeyD is not just part of Afrobeats’ present—he is shaping its future. His journey is only beginning, yet his voice is already proving impossible to ignore.