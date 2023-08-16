How Jeffter Kwaah Founded Edge Barbershop Trondheim

Great men and women in different fields of endeavour have philosophised that there are many sides to an individual, and it is up to him or her to discover his potential and exploit it to the maximum over a lifetime.

One individual who is an epitome of this philosophy is Jeffter Ohene Kwaah, a former footballer whose dream of glory was cut short by injuries, but rather than wallow in self-pity or continue to chase shadows, he reset his life and is now achieving feats in the field of business.

Jeffter Ohene Kwaah, a Ghanaian born and raised in Norway, made his mark early in life when his childhood ambition of being a top footballer came to fruition, and for 10 years, he lived the dream, playing for Ghana’s Under-20 team in 2010 and fielding for the Norwegian club Strindheim TF between 2004 and 2014.

When he was forced out of the career he loved by injuries, he turned to other ventures. Trained as a plumber, he went to work for Norway’s biggest technical installations and maintenance company, Caverion. He also tried modelling for three years with Surface Model Management in New York, the United States of America.

By the side, Jeffter Ohene Kwaah explored the entrepreneurial side of himself and has since made a name for himself.

He founded the Edge Barbershop, which is now based in the three Norwegian cities of Oslo, Lillestrom, and Trondheim.

The Edge Barbershop Trondheim, reportedly the largest barbershop in Norway, has attracted global acclaim not only for its customers, including the likes of Wyclef Jean, Rick Ross, and Aries Spears, but for its revolutionary approach to the barbering business.

The barbershop, a model in its business niche, has a coffee lounge and grooming store attached. The franchise is set to grow further with the soon-to-be-established second barbering institute in Trondheim to groom barbers for the franchise.