How January 1966 Coup Prompted My Father To Join The Army – Oba Olakulehin’s Daughter

Ms Loveth Oluwatosin Emmanuel Owolabi–Olakulehin is one of the daughters of the immediate past Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Akinloye Olalere Iyanda Owolabi Olakulehin. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, she talked about the life and times of the late soldier turned traditional ruler. Excerpts:

What are you to the late Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, the late Olubadan of Ibadanland?

I am one of the daughters of His imperial Majesty, Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin, affectionately called Princess Oluwatosin or Omobabirin Oluwatosin.

As a daughter, what kind of father was he to you and your siblings?

My father was an extraordinarily responsible and caring father who did very well to serve as a provider to his family and to some extent, his extended family.

Under his roof and under his wing, none of his children ever lacked anything good. His commitment to our wellbeing was unwavering, intentional, and deeply affectionate.

What kind of husband was he to his wife?

As a husband, he extended this same profound sense of duty, care and responsibility to his wives. He was kind, considerate, and wholly devoted to their comfort, peace, and dignity. In his presence, everyone felt protected and loved.

People of his era were known to be disciplinarians; would you describe him as such?

No, I would not describe His Imperial Majesty as a disciplinarian. I’d rather describe him as a great listener and gentle mentor to us all and those that came in contact to him while alive.

His love was genuine, his compassion consistent. He would listen quietly, respond with just a few powerful words, and take you by the hand into solutions that were both profound and life-giving.

He never blamed; he never shamed; he simply enlightened. And at every stage of life, he made us better. Through his tenderness, wisdom, and unwavering compassion, he showed that a heart guided by love shapes destinies more profoundly than any strict hand ever could.

Was there any occasion that he had to wield the stick against you or any of your siblings?

To the best of my knowledge, never; not once did he engage in hitting any of us. Like I said, he would rath – er discuss things with us than use the cane.

What would anyone do that would make your daddy angry?

I mean what he hated so much? His standards were lofty, and he would never tolerate dishonesty in any shape or form. For him, he would prefer that we tell him the truth rather than lie to him.

He hated dishonesty and would never tolerate it from anybody, no matter who you were.

Your house must have been a beehive of activities; if you could recollect, what kinds of people visited him at home?

Our home was the home of Ibadan people; it was open to all indigenes and non-indigenes alike who lived in Ibadanland. It was open to all indigenes, locals, enlightened, illiterate and those from the diaspora; and to visitors of every kind. Our gates, from dawn to dusk, were wide open.

Even before he became the Olubadan of Ibadanland, my father was the Mogaji (Compound head) for over four decades and during that time too, the gate to our home was open and unmanned during the day; people simply walked in freely, as though entering a place of refuge, and whenever they came, they were welcome and well received by him and other members of the family.

What was his typical day like? I mean when he woke up and what were the firs things he did in the morning?

My father’s day began with prayer, followed by listening to various news reports on radio. After his morning hygiene and grooming routine, he would come to breakfast already fully dressed for the day.

By then, his workers were usually in place and the day’s newspapers ready for him to read and digest. Thereafter, he proceeded to what – ever combination of traditional, business, governmental, or humanitarian duties that awaited him to perform for that day. He typically returned home before or by 7 p.m.

What was his favourite meal?

Kabiyesi enjoyed both local and foreign dishes, but his favourite was Amala with ewedu and stew, served with a threefold variety of goat meat, dried or roasted fish, or bush meat.

Did he tell you the circumstances that prompted him to venture into soldiering?

Yes! Kabiyesi shared how he decided to go into the military. As he recounted to me, while he worked as a civil engineer with the then Western State as the nation’s political climate grew turbulent, culminating in the military takeover of January 15, 1966.

He remained with the ministry until 1968, after which he considered joining the army. He finally did so in 1969.

What did you see of him as a soldier?

I was born during Kabiyesi’s military years, so the memories I hold are those he shared with me and what he documented.

According to him, soldiers were required to treat all people with fairness and respect. From the stories he told me, Kabiyesi, even in uniform, remained exceptionally social, kind, and humane.

It must have been a long journey from being a Mogaji (compound head) to becoming the Olubadan; what can you recollect during the journey?

I was three years old when he became the Mogaji (head) of our compound but I remember vividly how he made a complete set of asooke for all of us.

Ah! That cloth was heavy on me when I put it on but it was indeed majestic (smiles).

How would you describe his brief reign?

The reign of His Imperial Majesty, was a season of testimonies rooted in three profound realities: The sovereignty of God, I am talking about the depth of Ibadan’s love and remembrance of his genuine kindness and sense of duty to them.

The solemn truth that every individual carries his or her own name and personal record, and no one can erase or defame another’s goodness. This truth is critically important in Ibadan.

During and after his reign, the goodwill he sowed into literally thousands of lives over more than five decades spoke loudly. Individuals, groups, CCII, traditional councils, local governments, and countless others testified to the ways Kabiyesi shaped their futures, advancement, development, and progress. His reign was also remarkably peaceful.

When was the last time you saw him before he passed, and did you think that was going to be the last?

May 2025, while preparing for his 90th birthday, I ordered custom souvenirs, and made plans but then, something stirred in my spirit. For two mornings in a row, I woke up with him deeply on my mind. I told my immediate family, I felt I needed to go and see my father.

If anything happens to him and I have not seen him, I will not forgive myself. So, I bought a ticket and travelled to Ibadan. I stayed for 12 days, from May 9 to May 21.

I spent quality time with him. I prayed with him. On the day that turned out to be the last time I held his hand and sat next to in his bed, while we prayed together. As I walked through the passage from his room to the living room, I felt a quiet rest in my spirit that if I do not see him again on this side, it is well.

Yet when he transitioned, I was overwhelmed by a grief beyond measure. It took three months for the reality to settle, that I would not see him again in this life. I arrived home in mid-July, and I left on October 26, all the while I waited, still hoping he would somehow return.

Earlier this year, I started planning a grand celebration for my 50th birthday on December 20, 2025. Much had already been prepared, some dated custom souvenirs were ready. But after Kabiyesi transitioned, I cancelled it. I simply could not celebrate.

Now, I find myself bonding more deeply with my siblings and paternal cousins. I see them as the living remnants of His Imperial Majesty… that is what Is left for me to hold unto.. and I love them more, in an extra, sacred way.

Where were you when the news came that he passed on, and what was your immediate reaction?

It was night, but strangely, we were all awake, in my Pittsburgh house. It was 1:52 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, when my phone rang.

My eldest brother, Aremo Olasumbo Owolabi Olakulehin, called. He said, ‘Daddy has gone to rest.’ I cried. I did not sleep that night or the day after.

For two days I did not eat, nor drink, not even water. I simply sat upright and cried.

In what way do you think he should be immortalised?

His Imperial Majesty, Oba Akinloye Olalere Iyanda Owolabi Olakulehin, was immortalised even before he joined his ancestors. Across Ibadanland, public buildings bear his name. One in Ibadan North Local Government Area and I believe another one in Ibadan North East Local Government Area.

Kabiyesi is remembered for genuine kindness, generosity, integrity, and unshakeable uprightness. We, his children and his lineage, have plans to keep him immortalised by keeping his great name and good works alive. In due course, these plans will be made known to the public.

We are planning to do this because my father was a monarch whose life was a testament to love, integrity, service, and divine grace. His memory continues to illuminate our path, and his legacy endures in the countless lives he touched.