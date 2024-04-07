How Iyabo Ojo Made My Life Miserable – Faith Morey

The Real Housewives of Lagos reality TV star, Faith Morey has narrated how challenging and miserable her relationship with Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo was during their time filming the reality show.

Speaking in a recent interview on Arise News, Faith revealed the tactic used by Iyabo Ojo aimed to isolate her and tarnish her reputation on the show.

According to her, Iyabo worked behind the scenes to gather support from the other housewives to prevent any clips featuring her from being aired.

Faith, however, expressed appreciation for the reunion questions, as they reflected viewers’ interests and concerns.

She also highlighted Iyabo Ojo’s efforts to make her experience during the show incredibly difficult.

She said, "What you guys did not see was that that lady made my life and that of my team miserable for six months.

